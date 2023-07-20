HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisEarly Start Times Announced For Lincoln Speedway’s Sunday Funday

Early Start Times Announced For Lincoln Speedway’s Sunday Funday

Free Checkered Flags & Face Painting For Kids

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway is back in action this coming Sunday, July 23 and early start times have been announced for the Sunday Funday event. Pit gates will now open at 3:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00 PM. Free checkered flags will be handed out to the first 200 kids through the main gate and six divisions of action will be on track. Free face painting will be set up behind the main stands.

When it comes to the on-track action, Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the DIRTcar Pro Late Models into action, holding just an eight-point lead over Blaise Baker, of Clinton, IL. Neither have claimed a feature win but top five consistency has been the key. Ryan Miller, Brandon Sweitzer, and Jose Parga complete the top five in standings.

Many-time champion, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is back to his old ways this year, running strong and leading the DIRTcar Modified standings. Allen Weisser has won three of the four features he’s competed in and is second in points, while Brandon Roberts, Austin Lynn, and Mike Brooks round out the top five.

The MARA Midgets presented by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed have had a great first season at the track with nearly 20 cars at every event. Mark McMahill leads the standings by 36 over Daltyn England, both former champions in the track’s DII Midget class. Patrick Bruns, another former champion, is third in points, while Jace Sparks and Adam Taylor complete the top five.

Lewistown, IL’s Rick DeFord is atop the track’s Hornet division points, leading by twelve over Billy Mason. Bridget Fulton, Kenny Butterfield, and Jimmy Dutlinger round out the top five in points.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the DIRTcar Sportsman and Street Stock divisions. The Sportsman will be racing for just the third time this season at the track, with Tommy Duncan and Landen Miller claiming the two feature wins. The Street Stocks will also be making their third appearance of the year with Zane Reitz claiming both victories so far this season.

Grandstand admission to the event is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. With the early start times, pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps start at 5:00, with racing at 6:00 PM.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

14

Braden

Johnson

Taylorville

IL

4

0

4

4

230

0

2

77

Blaise

Baker

Clinton

IL

4

0

4

4

222

8

3

11

Ryan

Miller

Lincoln

IL

4

0

1

4

194

36

4

5B

Brandon

Sweitzer

Lincoln

IL

4

0

1

3

188

42

5

6P

Jose

Parga

New Berlin

IL

3

3

3

3

180

50

6

9B

Brandon

Miller

Lincoln

IL

4

0

0

2

174

56

7

16C

Tristan

Coleman

Lincoln

IL

4

0

0

3

162

68

8

27

Colby

Sheppard

Williamsville

IL

3

0

2

3

154

76

9

32M

Cody

Maguire

Carlinville

IL

3

0

2

3

152

78

10

25

Dakota

Ewing

Warrensburg

IL

2

1

1

1

98

132

DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

14

Brian

Lynn

Mason City

IL

5

0

1

4

244

0

2

25W

Allen

Weisser

Peoria

IL

4

3

4

4

234

10

3

35

Brandon

Roberts

Ashland

IL

5

0

2

2

230

14

4

72A

Austin

Lynn

Mason City

IL

5

0

0

4

226

18

5

3

Mike

Brooks

Peoria

IL

6

0

1

2

214

30

6

99

Tim

Luttrell

Riverton

IL

4

0

2

2

188

56

7

58R

Ryan

Hamilton

Fairview Heights

IL

3

0

3

3

164

80

8

43

Jared

Thomas

Edinburg

IL

3

1

1

2

146

98

9

66

Audrey

Gerberding

Rochester

IL

3

0

0

2

142

102

10

98

Shawn

Vaughn

Springfield

IL

3

0

1

2

136

108

DIRTcar Hornets

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

00

Rick

DeFord

Lewistown

IL

4

0

2

3

188

0

2

357

Billy

Mason

Brownstown

IL

3

1

2

3

176

12

3

20B

Bridget

Fulton

Marissa

IL

3

0

1

3

164

24

4

24

Kenny

Butterfield

Kingston Mines

IL

3

0

1

3

144

44

5

DA28

Jimmy

Dutlinger

Peoria

IL

2

1

2

2

118

70

6

15

David

Lauritson

Normal

IL

2

0

2

2

108

80

7

11

Derrick

DeFord

Canton

IL

2

1

1

1

94

94

8

J28`

Jeremy

Hancock

Peoria

IL

2

0

0

2

92

96

9

45

Zack

Wilson

Astoria

IL

2

0

1

1

90

98

10

E77

Erik

Vanapeldoorn

Clinton

IL

1

0

1

1

68

120
©