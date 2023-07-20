Early Start Times Announced For Lincoln Speedway’s Sunday Funday

- Advertisement -

Free Checkered Flags & Face Painting For Kids

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway is back in action this coming Sunday, July 23 and early start times have been announced for the Sunday Funday event. Pit gates will now open at 3:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00 PM. Free checkered flags will be handed out to the first 200 kids through the main gate and six divisions of action will be on track. Free face painting will be set up behind the main stands.

When it comes to the on-track action, Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the DIRTcar Pro Late Models into action, holding just an eight-point lead over Blaise Baker, of Clinton, IL. Neither have claimed a feature win but top five consistency has been the key. Ryan Miller, Brandon Sweitzer, and Jose Parga complete the top five in standings.

Many-time champion, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is back to his old ways this year, running strong and leading the DIRTcar Modified standings. Allen Weisser has won three of the four features he’s competed in and is second in points, while Brandon Roberts, Austin Lynn, and Mike Brooks round out the top five.

The MARA Midgets presented by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed have had a great first season at the track with nearly 20 cars at every event. Mark McMahill leads the standings by 36 over Daltyn England, both former champions in the track’s DII Midget class. Patrick Bruns, another former champion, is third in points, while Jace Sparks and Adam Taylor complete the top five.

Lewistown, IL’s Rick DeFord is atop the track’s Hornet division points, leading by twelve over Billy Mason. Bridget Fulton, Kenny Butterfield, and Jimmy Dutlinger round out the top five in points.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the DIRTcar Sportsman and Street Stock divisions. The Sportsman will be racing for just the third time this season at the track, with Tommy Duncan and Landen Miller claiming the two feature wins. The Street Stocks will also be making their third appearance of the year with Zane Reitz claiming both victories so far this season.

Grandstand admission to the event is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. With the early start times, pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps start at 5:00, with racing at 6:00 PM.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 4 0 4 4 230 0 2 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 4 0 4 4 222 8 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 4 0 1 4 194 36 4 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 4 0 1 3 188 42 5 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 3 3 3 3 180 50 6 9B Brandon Miller Lincoln IL 4 0 0 2 174 56 7 16C Tristan Coleman Lincoln IL 4 0 0 3 162 68 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 3 0 2 3 154 76 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 3 0 2 3 152 78 10 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 2 1 1 1 98 132



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 5 0 1 4 244 0 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 4 3 4 4 234 10 3 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 5 0 2 2 230 14 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 5 0 0 4 226 18 5 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 6 0 1 2 214 30 6 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 4 0 2 2 188 56 7 58R Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights IL 3 0 3 3 164 80 8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 3 1 1 2 146 98 9 66 Audrey Gerberding Rochester IL 3 0 0 2 142 102 10 98 Shawn Vaughn Springfield IL 3 0 1 2 136 108



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 00 Rick DeFord Lewistown IL 4 0 2 3 188 0 2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 3 1 2 3 176 12 3 20B Bridget Fulton Marissa IL 3 0 1 3 164 24 4 24 Kenny Butterfield Kingston Mines IL 3 0 1 3 144 44 5 DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger Peoria IL 2 1 2 2 118 70 6 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 2 0 2 2 108 80 7 11 Derrick DeFord Canton IL 2 1 1 1 94 94 8 J28` Jeremy Hancock Peoria IL 2 0 0 2 92 96 9 45 Zack Wilson Astoria IL 2 0 1 1 90 98 10 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 1 0 1 1 68 120