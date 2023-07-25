Pierce McCarter Masters 411 for First Win of ‘23

- Advertisement -

Busy Week of Racing Awaits McCarter Brothers Racing



GATLINBURG, Tenn. (07/25/23) – Pierce McCarter piloted the Jim Beeman Lumber / West End Package Store / McCarter Brothers Racing No. 51 Tennessee Homemade Wines / Parkway Liquor Store / MasterSbilt Race Car Crate Late Model to his first win of the season on Saturday evening.



The victory came in a make-up event from the July 8 postponement at 411 Motor Speedway and later in the evening he added an additional Top-5 finish in the evening’s new program.



“I’ve only raced a few times this year ,so it was pretty cool to pick up the win. The Crate Late Model scene in this area is strong. Anytime you can go to Victory Lane it’s a big deal,” Pierce McCarter said. “This week Jensen [Ford] is going to enter a pair of Southern Nationals races, and I’m going to head back to 411 [Motor Speedway] on Saturday night to try and pickup another win.”



Pierce McCarter and the McCarter Brothers Racing team headed to their home track of 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) on Saturday afternoon to compete in 604 Late Model weekly competition.



In the make-up feature from July 8th, McCarter rolled off from the third-position and rolled his way into the top spot on lap 11. Leading the final 14 laps, Pierce picked up the $1,000 payday over Greg Martin and Tyler Price, who completed the Top-3.



In the second $1,000-to-win feature of the evening, Pierce started towards the back and rallied to finish just outside the podium in fourth.



Full results from the event are available at www.411MotorSpeedway.net.



This week has a trio of races on the docket for McCarter Brothers Racing. Jensen Ford will enter the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals races at Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) and North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) on Thursday and Friday, while Pierce McCarter will take part in the Crate Late Model program at 411 Motor Speedway on Saturday evening.



McCarter Brothers Racing would to like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include McCarter Lumber Company, Parkway Liquor Store, Tennessee Homemade Wines, West End Package Store, Jim Beeman Lumber, McCarter Farms, Hyperco Springs, Base Racing Fuel, Bilstein Shocks, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Simpson Race Products, Butlerbuilt Seats, Hoosier Tire by Pup, Wells Motorsports Photography, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.



For more information on Jensen Ford and McCarter Brothers Racing, please visit www.McCarterRacing.com and www.JensenFord83.com .