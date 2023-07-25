Sam Seawright Visits Victory Lane at The Hornet’s Nest

- Advertisement -

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (07/25/23) – Sam Seawright collected his third win of the season behind the wheel of his AGCOR Steel / Coltman Farms Racing No. 16 Grow Pediatric Therapy / J&R Excavating / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model on Saturday evening.



The victory came at Talladega Short Track in the Alfred Gurley Memorial.



“It seemed like we spent most of the week trying to outrun Mother Nature, but when we did get to race we had speed, and it showed with a win at Talladega [Short Track] on Saturday night,” Seawright said. “Thank you to everyone who supports our team and makes this all possible. We’re looking forward to chasing more big checks this week.”



On Thursday afternoon, Sam Seawright began a busy week of racing action with a trip to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway for the annual Roscoe Smith Memorial with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals.





Among 47 Late Models on hand, Seawright narrowly missed an A-Main transfer spot in qualifying but was victorious in his B-Main to earn a fifth-row starting spot in the 44-lap feature. With a $7,544 payday on the line, Sam ran inside the Top-10 before slipping back late to finish 11th.





Switching gears to East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) on Friday evening, Sam was 10th fastest in qualifying before a heavy thunderstorm rolled in before his B-Main. Officials were forced to postpone the event to August 18.





Deciding to stick closer to home on Saturday, Seawright ditched his original plans and traveled to Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the Alfred Gurley Memorial.





With two 25-lap features on tap, Sam qualified third quickest, which placed him on the second row for the first 25-lap A-Main. In the first main event, Seawright quickly moved into the top spot and held on to collect the $1,500 payday.



He outran Dillon Tidmore and Dalton Cook who completed the Top-3.



After redrawing a six for the second 25-lap feature, Sam recorded a third-place outing.





Sunday’s Southern Nationals event at Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, Ga.) was postponed due to heavy rain showers.





Full results from the events are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com and www.TalladegaShortTrack.com.



Sam continues his 2023 campaign this Friday with a trip to North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) for the $10,053-to-win Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals event.



Seawright Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include AGCOR Steel, First Bank of Alabama, J&R Lumber Supply Construction, Coltman Farms Racing, Grow Pediatric Therapy, Houston Project, Farm Systems Inc., J&R Excavating, Elite Excavation Inc., ML Performance, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.



For the latest team information please visit www.SeawrightRacing.com .