HomeDirt Late Model NewsSam Seawright Visits Victory Lane at The Hornet’s Nest

Sam Seawright Visits Victory Lane at The Hornet’s Nest

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Sam Seawright
Sam Seawright
- Advertisement -

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals at North Georgia Up Next

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (07/25/23) – Sam Seawright collected his third win of the season behind the wheel of his AGCOR Steel / Coltman Farms Racing No. 16 Grow Pediatric Therapy / J&R Excavating / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model on Saturday evening.The victory came at Talladega Short Track in the Alfred Gurley Memorial.“It seemed like we spent most of the week trying to outrun Mother Nature, but when we did get to race we had speed, and it showed with a win at Talladega [Short Track] on Saturday night,” Seawright said. “Thank you to everyone who supports our team and makes this all possible. We’re looking forward to chasing more big checks this week.”On Thursday afternoon, Sam Seawright began a busy week of racing action with a trip to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway for the annual Roscoe Smith Memorial with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals.

Among 47 Late Models on hand, Seawright narrowly missed an A-Main transfer spot in qualifying but was victorious in his B-Main to earn a fifth-row starting spot in the 44-lap feature. With a $7,544 payday on the line, Sam ran inside the Top-10 before slipping back late to finish 11th.

Switching gears to East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) on Friday evening, Sam was 10th fastest in qualifying before a heavy thunderstorm rolled in before his B-Main. Officials were forced to postpone the event to August 18.

Deciding to stick closer to home on Saturday, Seawright ditched his original plans and traveled to Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the Alfred Gurley Memorial.

With two 25-lap features on tap, Sam qualified third quickest, which placed him on the second row for the first 25-lap A-Main. In the first main event, Seawright quickly moved into the top spot and held on to collect the $1,500 payday.He outran Dillon Tidmore and Dalton Cook who completed the Top-3.After redrawing a six for the second 25-lap feature, Sam recorded a third-place outing.

Sunday’s Southern Nationals event at Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, Ga.) was postponed due to heavy rain showers.

Full results from the events are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com and www.TalladegaShortTrack.com.

Sam continues his 2023 campaign this Friday with a trip to North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) for the $10,053-to-win Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals event.

Seawright Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include AGCOR Steel, First Bank of Alabama, J&R Lumber Supply Construction, Coltman Farms Racing, Grow Pediatric Therapy, Houston Project, Farm Systems Inc., J&R Excavating, Elite Excavation Inc., ML Performance, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.For the latest team information please visit www.SeawrightRacing.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Sam Seawright Launches New Online Home

Four-Race Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Week on the Schedule FORT PAYNE, Ala....
Indiana

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Lawrenceburg Speedway’s USAC Sprints – 7/23/23

Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Races to Roscoe Smith Classic Southern Nationals Win

Registers $7,544 Triumph at Senoia Raceway HAMPTON, Ga. (07/24/23) – Ashton Winger continued...
Open Wheel Modified News

Chisholm cashes in on Thornton’s heartbreak at Mason City

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt kicked off the...
Attica Raceway Park

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Limaland Great Lakes Super Sprints – 7/21/23

Illinois

Christian County Fair Results – 7/19/23

7 entries HORNETS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 15-David Lauritson; 2. 37-Allan...
Indiana

Back-To-Back On the Banks: Swanson Storms to Winchester Victory

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Winchester, Indiana (July 20, 2023)………For Kody...
Central Missouri Speedway

Seventh-Annual Super Stock Showdown and Weekly Racing this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 18, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Each...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Cameron Weaver Collects First Victory of 2023 Season

Tops Saturday Night Crate Late Model Action at 411 Motor SpeedwayCROSSVILLE, Tenn. (07/25/23) – Cameron...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce McCarter Masters 411 for First Win of ‘23

Busy Week of Racing Awaits McCarter Brothers RacingGATLINBURG, Tenn. (07/25/23) – Pierce McCarter piloted the Jim...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

CCSDS Ready for Poplar Bluff and Batesville Motor Speedway Visits

Over $10,000 in First-Place Cash on the Line for Super Late ModelsCONWAY, Ark. (07/24/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman Tops Iron-Man Late Model Series at Atomic

WoO Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway Up NextMOORESVILLE, N.C. (07/24/23) – Nick Hoffman...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Races to Roscoe Smith Classic Southern Nationals Win

Registers $7,544 Triumph at Senoia Raceway HAMPTON, Ga. (07/24/23) – Ashton Winger continued his recent hot...
©