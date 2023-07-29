Mason Oberkramer Sweeps Poplar Bluff CCSDS Visit

- Advertisement -

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (07/28/23) – Competing near his Broseley, Mo. hometown, Mason Oberkramer thrilled the local crowd at Poplar Bluff Speedway by sweeping Friday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model event.



Oberkramer hit the ground running by earning fast time honors over the 35-car field in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying and then won his heat race before pacing the field for the 40-lap finale.



While Oberkramer claimed his first series win since July 2019, he enjoyed a dominant night at the 3/8-mile oval. He was followed across the line by current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Kyle Beard, who added to his advantage atop the series standings with his runner-up finish. Billy Moyer Jr, Billly Moyer, and B.J. Robinson completed the Top-5 finishers.



Kylan Garner was the MD3 Hard Charger after advancing from 20th to 12th in the 40-lap finale.



On Saturday, July 29 the action shifts southwest to Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) for the Hillbilly 40, which also posts a $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start purse for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Young Guns, and Midwest Modifieds will also be in action. The CCSDS visited the facility in May during the Bad Boy 98 weekend with B.J. Robinson and Kyle Beard snaring victories.



Gates open at 5 p.m. CT with racing action at 7:30 p.m.



Grandstand tickets (ages 15-and-up) are $20 with kids (ages 14-and-under) free with a paying adult.



The event will serve as a final tune-up for Super Late Model racers in advance of the August 18-19 COMP Cams Topless 100.



For more information on the facility, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .



The CCSDS tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

All Four Corners: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 28, 2023

Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Speedway





A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 93-Mason Oberkramer[1]; 2. 86B-Kyle Beard[3]; 3. 21JR-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 1-BJ Robinson[6]; 6. F1-Brett Frazier[8]; 7. 14M-Morgan Bagley[9]; 8. R5-Hunter Rasdon[12]; 9. 17-Jarret Stuckey[11]; 10. 12-Scott Crigler[16]; 11. 15-Clayton Stuckey[13]; 12. USA128-Kylan Garner[20]; 13. 99-Todd Hall[19]; 14. 5-Jon Mitchell[21]; 15. (DNF) 36-Logan Martin[5]; 16. (DNF) 18C-Ross Camponovo[14]; 17. (DNF) 19-Jamie Burford[22]; 18. (DNF) 91-Chris Jones[15]; 19. (DNF) 29-Keith Hammett[17]; 20. (DNF) 90R-Brian Rickman[18]; 21. (DNF) 11-Jon Kirby[10]; 22. (DNS) USA1-Chris Hawkins



DNS: Curtis Cook, Joe Sheddan, Robby Moore, Joseph Long, Scott Tracer, David Payne, Adam Parmeley, Brad Couch, Ronnie Cooper, Chance Mann, Sott Bell, Henry Gustavus Jr., Rodney Melvin



Entries: 35

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier & Overall: Mason Oberkramer (15.123 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: B.J. Robinson (15.176 sec.)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Mason Oberkramer

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Pannell Chipping #4 Winner: Billy Moyer

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Kylan Garner (20th-to-12th)

CCSDS Series Provisionals: Jon Mitchell, Jamie Burford

Lap Leaders: Todd Hall

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Kyle Beard (14.921 sec.)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13:

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Mason Oberkramer

COMP Cams Top Performer: Mason Oberkramer

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Jarret Stuckey