COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for Oklahoma & Kansas Weekend

Arrowhead Speedway & Caney Valley Speedway Take Center Stage



CONWAY, Ark. (08/01/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models thunder into Oklahoma and Kansas this weekend – August 4-5 – for a pair of $5,000-to-win events.



While Saturday night’s B-Mains and $5,000-to-win A-Main at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) was postponed to August 17 by rain, the series did complete at $5,000-to-win event on Friday evening at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Motor Speedway, where Mason Oberkramer took his second-career win with the tour.



With the triumph Oberkramer became the eighth different winner on the series this season in 10 events as only Kyle Beard and Ethan Dotson have won more than once. Each of those drivers has two wins on the season.



Kyle Beard extended his advantage atop the series standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man over the weekend in pursuit of his third-career crown. Beard is 50 markers in front of former CCSDS champion, Billy Moyer Jr. and 77 points ahead of Hunter Rasdon, who sits in third. B.J. Robinson is 80 points removed from the top spot in fourth in the late standings with Morgan Bagley 94 markers out of the top spot in fifth.



Brian Rickman, Jon Mitchell, Jarret Stuckey, Clayton Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Kylan Garner, Jon Kirby, Timothy Culp, Chance Mann, and Chris Hawkins complete the Top 15 in the latest standings.



Jaret Stuckey holds a 14-point advantage over Jamie Burford for the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle, while Kyle Garner is 17 points out of the top spot. Chance Mann and Joe Sheddan round out the current battle.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now storms into the month of August with a doubleheader. On Friday, August 4 the $5,000-to-win Green Country 50 is set for Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.). Earlier this year the tour debuted at the state-of-the-art oval, and California’s Ethan Dotson picked up the win.



USRA Stock Cars, Ameriflex USRA B-Mods, and USRA Tuners will also share the night’s spotlight.



The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT with general admission gates opening at 6 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. with racing action at 8 p.m. General admission (ages 18+) is $25 with Seniors (ages 62+) $20 and kids (ages 6-12) $5. Children (ages 5-and-under) are free. Pit passes are $40.



On Saturday, August 5 the tour rolls into Caney (Kan.) Valley Speedway for the $5,000-to-win James House Memorial. The program will mark the first time that the CCSDS has sanctioned an event at the Gary Gorby promoted oval. USRA Tuners, Purse Stocks, Factory Stocks, and USRA B-Mods will also contest complete shows.



General admission (ages 13+) is 420 with Senior Citizens $15, kids (ages 5-12) free, and children (ages 4-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.



There will also be a fireworks show following the races!



For more information on the facilities, please visit www.ArrowheadSpeedway.com and www.CaneyValleySpeedway.net .



The CCSDS tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

All Four Corners: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.