Dennis Erb Racing Set for USA Nationals After Top Five Showing at Boone Speedway

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The 33rd edition of the ‘Prairie Dirt Classic’ was on the racing calendar for the Dennis Erb Racing team on July 28-29 at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series sanctioned last weekend at #FALS, which kicked off on Friday night with a total of four $5,000 to win preliminary features. Dennis Erb, Jr. posted the third fastest lap in Group A during qualifying before running second in his 25-lapper behind only winner Bobby Pierce. After rolling off from the outside of the fourth row in Saturday’s $50,000 to win PDC, Dennis ultimately placed seventh in the final finishing order of the 100-lap headliner.

Following the ‘Prairie Dirt Classic’ weekend, the #28 team made their way to Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa on Tuesday, August 1 for the ‘Hawkeye 50.’ Dennis clicked off the fastest lap overall during World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series qualifying to earn Fast Time honors prior to running second in his heat race. After drawing the pole position for the 50-lap main event and running as high as second early in the contest, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout settled for a solid fifth place effort behind only $15,000 winner Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Tanner English, and Chris Madden.

The defending World of Outlaws Late Model Series Champion still finds himself ninth in the latest version of the series point standings exiting the Hawkeye State oval. You can view full results from both Fairbury and Boone by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Dennis will now set his sole focus on the 36th annual running of the ‘USA Nationals’ from August 3-5 at the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The three-day WOOLMS weekend starts tonight and Friday with a pair of $6,000 to win, full-field preliminary features. Saturday’s 100-lap ‘USA Nationals’ headliner will then once again boast a whopping $50,000 first place prize. If you can’t make it to the Badger State this weekend, you can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision or find more information on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com