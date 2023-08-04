41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 One Week Away

- Advertisement -
BATAVIA, Ohio (August 3, 2023) – One of the most anticipated events of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season, the Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil is just one week away.
The country’s top dirt late model drivers will converge at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky., Thursday-Saturday, August 10-12, to chase over $280,000 in prize money.
A stellar field of drivers are expected to battle it out in two preliminary nights, Thursday and Friday. Each night, the field will be split into two groups based on pill draw, with each group competing in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and their respective A-Main. The combined points from Thursday and Friday’s preliminary events will determine the line-ups for Saturday’s Heat Races. The Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday, vying for a $1,000 top prize each night.
Saturday’s off-track festivities will kick off with the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Memorabilia Auction, followed by a Dirt Racing Outreach Service. The on-track action begins with Dirt Draft Hot Laps and Heat Races for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Modifieds compete in a 30-lap, $3,000-to-win A-Main, followed by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series B-Mains. The 100-lap, $75,000-to-win Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil then takes center stage, followed by a $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers race to cap off the weekend action.
On Thursday and Friday, the pit gate opens at 3:00 PM ET, while the general admission gates open at 6:00 PM ET. Hot laps start at 7:00 PM ET, with racing one hour later at 8:00 PM ET. The pit, and general admission gates will all open at 3:00 PM ET for Saturday’s Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 5:00 PM ET following the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Memorabilia Auction. Hot laps are set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, with racing at 7:30 PM ET.
Advance tickets and reserved seats for the Sunoco North/South Shootout and/or the Sunoco North/South 100, are available at: https://florencesp.webtix.co/events/154_41st-Annual-Sunoco-Race-Fuels-North-South-100-pres-by-Lucas-Oil.
Florence Speedway is a half-mile clay oval located in Northern Kentucky off Interstate 71/75, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit www.florencespeedway.com.
The Official Host Hotel of Florence Speedway is the Hilton Cincinnati Airport, located at Exit 182 (Turfway Road) off I-75/71 in Florence, Kentucky. The Hilton Cincinnati Airport offers discounted rates to anyone attending the Sunoco North/South 100. Only a limited number of rooms are still available. For reservations, call (859) 371-4400 and request the North/South 100 rate, or book online at https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=CVGCHHF&groupCode=FNSR&arrivaldate=2023-08-10&departuredate=2023-08-14&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT
Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP to Florence Speedway. Hudson O’Neal is second, Jonathan Davenport is now third, with Brandon Overton and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.
For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:
Thursday, August 10:
1st A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450
2nd A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450
Thursday, August 10 Total: $40,900
Friday, August 11:
1st A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450
2nd A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450
Friday, August 11 Total: $40,900
Saturday, August 12:
41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil: 1. $75,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500, 22. $2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500 = Total $189,100
Non-Qualifiers Race: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. 750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400 = Total $12,000
Saturday, August 12 Total: $201,100
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:
Thursday, August 10 – Friday, August 11:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races
Saturday, August 12:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
Previous North/South 100 Champions:
2022 – Jonathan Davenport
2021 – Brandon Overton
2020 – Tim McCreadie
2019 – Chris Madden
2018 – Ricky Weiss
2017 – Tim McCreadie
2016 – Bobby Pierce
2015 – Jonathan Davenport
2014 – Eddie Carrier Jr.
2013 – Don O’Neal
2012 – Don O’Neal
2011 – Jimmy Owens
2010 – Jimmy Owens
2009 – Jimmy Mars
2008 – Darren Miller
2007 – Jimmy Owens
2006 – Steve Shaver
2005 – Bart Hartman
2004 – Steve Shaver
2003 – Dan Schlieper
2002 – Chub Frank
2001 – Rained Out
2000 – Scott Bloomquist
1999 – Bob Pierce
1998 – Donnie Moran
1997 – Rick Aukland
1996 – Donnie Moran
1995 – John Gill
1994 – Jack Boggs
1993 – John Gill
1992 – Jack Boggs
1991 – Rodney Combs
1990 – Mike Head
1989 – Jeff Purvis
1988 – Scott Bloomquist
1987 – Jeff Purvis
1986 – Jack Boggs
1985 – John Mason
1984 – Pat Patrick
1983 – Pat Patrick
- Advertisement -