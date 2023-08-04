41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 One Week Away

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 3, 2023) – One of the most anticipated events of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season, the Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil is just one week away.

The country’s top dirt late model drivers will converge at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky., Thursday-Saturday, August 10-12, to chase over $280,000 in prize money.

A stellar field of drivers are expected to battle it out in two preliminary nights, Thursday and Friday. Each night, the field will be split into two groups based on pill draw, with each group competing in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and their respective A-Main. The combined points from Thursday and Friday’s preliminary events will determine the line-ups for Saturday’s Heat Races. The Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday, vying for a $1,000 top prize each night.

Saturday’s off-track festivities will kick off with the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Memorabilia Auction, followed by a Dirt Racing Outreach Service. The on-track action begins with Dirt Draft Hot Laps and Heat Races for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Modifieds compete in a 30-lap, $3,000-to-win A-Main, followed by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series B-Mains. The 100-lap, $75,000-to-win Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil then takes center stage, followed by a $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers race to cap off the weekend action.

On Thursday and Friday, the pit gate opens at 3:00 PM ET, while the general admission gates open at 6:00 PM ET. Hot laps start at 7:00 PM ET, with racing one hour later at 8:00 PM ET. The pit, and general admission gates will all open at 3:00 PM ET for Saturday’s Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 5:00 PM ET following the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Memorabilia Auction. Hot laps are set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, with racing at 7:30 PM ET.

Advance tickets and reserved seats for the Sunoco North/South Shootout and/or the Sunoco North/South 100, are available at: https://florencesp.webtix.co/events/154_41st-Annual-Sunoco-Race-Fuels-North-South-100-pres-by-Lucas-Oil

Florence Speedway is a half-mile clay oval located in Northern Kentucky off Interstate 71/75, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit www.florencespeedway.com

The Official Host Hotel of Florence Speedway is the Hilton Cincinnati Airport, located at Exit 182 (Turfway Road) off I-75/71 in Florence, Kentucky. The Hilton Cincinnati Airport offers discounted rates to anyone attending the Sunoco North/South 100. Only a limited number of rooms are still available. For reservations, call (859) 371-4400 and request the North/South 100 rate, or book online at https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=CVGCHHF&groupCode=FNSR&arrivaldate=2023-08-10&departuredate=2023-08-14&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP to Florence Speedway. Hudson O’Neal is second, Jonathan Davenport is now third, with Brandon Overton and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday, August 10:

1st A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450

2nd A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450

Thursday, August 10 Total: $40,900

Friday, August 11:

1st A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450

2nd A-Main: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, 11. $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = Total $20,450

Friday, August 11 Total: $40,900

Saturday, August 12:

41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil: 1. $75,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500, 22. $2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500 = Total $189,100

Non-Qualifiers Race: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. 750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400 = Total $12,000

Saturday, August 12 Total: $201,100

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Thursday, August 10 – Friday, August 11:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Saturday, August 12:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous North/South 100 Champions:

2022 – Jonathan Davenport

2021 – Brandon Overton

2020 – Tim McCreadie

2019 – Chris Madden

2018 – Ricky Weiss

2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Bobby Pierce

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Eddie Carrier Jr.

2013 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Don O’Neal

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Jimmy Owens

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Darren Miller

2007 – Jimmy Owens

2006 – Steve Shaver

2005 – Bart Hartman

2004 – Steve Shaver

2003 – Dan Schlieper

2002 – Chub Frank

2001 – Rained Out

2000 – Scott Bloomquist

1999 – Bob Pierce

1998 – Donnie Moran

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Donnie Moran

1995 – John Gill

1994 – Jack Boggs

1993 – John Gill

1992 – Jack Boggs

1991 – Rodney Combs

1990 – Mike Head

1989 – Jeff Purvis

1988 – Scott Bloomquist

1987 – Jeff Purvis

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – John Mason

1984 – Pat Patrick

1983 – Pat Patrick