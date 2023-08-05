A REBUILT PENNSBORO SPEEDWAY TO RETURN IN 2024 WITH FIVE RACE WEEKENDS

- Advertisement -

New track configuration will include a ¼ Mile Hillside Bullring

SILVER BAY, Minn. (August 4, 2023) — The Legendary Pennsboro Speedway, defunct since 2002, will return for the 2024 season with a reworked configuration and development spearheaded by event promoters XR Events. After initial event discussions, a reworked project proposal and a five-year agreement were recently reached to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project.

The rebuilt Pennsboro Speedway will include a ¼-mile bullring patterned after some of the best race tracks in the United States. The historic configuration will remain in place with hopes that future opportunities include a possible rework of the historic half mile. XR Events jumps into this project after the recent revitalization of North Wilkesboro Speedway and a stout major event resume of dirt track mega-events.

“This is an absolute privilege,” stated XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “As we discussed the process of bringing back Pennsboro Speedway, we learned of the challenges of the project from the past, the fiscal challenges of restoring the facility, the unique obstacles of the property, and most importantly the on-track competition and product for the fans. Moving to a quarter-mile track solves a lot of issues and puts this project on track for a return in 2024.”

The reworked Pennsboro Speedway grounds will tackle fan parking concerns, ample camping spaces, and pit hauler parking. The look and aesthetic of the grounds will remain in place with strict attention to detail on all components of the facility.

“Keeping the magic of Pennsboro Speedway intact yet developing it with future amenities was paramount to our board and XR Events,” added Ritchie County Board Member Darren Dodd. “In this process, we asked XR Events if they would be willing to commit to a longer term to ensure the long-term sustainability of the track. They responded with a phenomenal plan that includes a modern business model and pays homage to history. We are elated to work together and bring the magic back in 2024.”

The tentative 2024 schedule will include five carefully crafted event weekends with a variety of classes. Opening weekend is set for April 20, 2024 with Steel Block and 602 Late Models, a May 25-27 Memorial Weekend “Race of Regions” tilt with invite-only regional super late model showdown, July 4-6 with 410 Wing and Non-Wing Sprints, an August 3 “Throwback Night” with 604 Late Models and Modifieds, and capped by a rebooted “Mason-Dixon 100” featuring the XR Super Series Super Late Models on October 24-26.

Tickets and Camping Reservations will go on sale August 11, 2023 via www.xrevents.tickets . Event Information will be available at www.pennsborospeedway.com . Updates on the rebuild will be posted via social media @pennsboromagic on all platforms.