Jade Avedisian Amazes in Ironman 55 Victory with POWRi League/Xtreme Midget Win

Pevely, MO (8/5/23) Jade Avedisian would use an outstanding restart mid-race to earn the feature win at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely Missouri on Friday Night with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in the Ironman 55 finale to capture their fourth career league victory after leading fourteen laps in a thrilling thirty lap feature.

Initial on-track opposition in the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, would see Chase McDermand start the action off with a quick group qualifying time of 13.417-second lap as Chase Johnson and Jade Avedisian each would earn heat racing wins.

Arranging the feature field would find high-point qualifier Jade Avedisian roll an invert of six to set the front row of Zach Daum and Karter Sarff. Competing for the prized position as the green flag flew would see night one winner Karter Sarff shooting to the initial advantage on the opening laps over Zach Daum, Taylor Reimer, Chase Johnson, and Jade Avedisian all racing inside the top five.

Cruising comfortably out front with over a second advantage for the first half of the race, Karter Sarff would appear to be in a different gear as Taylor Reimer would race into the runner-up spot with Jade Avedisian clinging close to the speedy top two as lap traffic came into play.

Bunching the field back together with a mid-race caution on lap sixteen, Jade Avedisian would use a precise restart to overtake for the lead off turn two with Sarff staying within striking distance as Taylor Reimer, Zach Daum, Chase Johnson, Gavin Miller, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, Chance Crum, and Hayden Reinbold remained inside the running top ten.

Protecting the lead for the final fourteen laps, Jade Avedisian would not be denied emerging victorious in the feature event to earn her second feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National Midget League as one-time leader Karter Sarff would finish a close runner-up.

“I just can’t say enough about this team, every time I hit the track I feel like I have a winning car, this win is a testament to this team,” said an elated Jade Avedisian in the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 victory lane celebrations.

Remaining resilient for the full feature would see Taylor Reimer finalize the podium placements with Gavin Miller finishing fourth as Chase McDermand rounded out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at I-55 Raceway running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series in the 2023 Ironman 55.

POWRi National Midget League | I-55 Raceway | 8/5/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 40-Chase McDermand(13.417)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 31-Chase Johnson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 71-Jade Avedisian

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 71-Jade Avedisian

Super Clean Hard Charger: 71-Jade Avedisian(+5)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 71-Jade Avedisian

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71-Jade Avedisian[6]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[7]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 7. 31-Chase Johnson[4]; 8. 26-Chance Crum[9]; 9. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[11]; 10. 71E-Mariah Ede[15]; 11. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs[13]; 12. 97K-Cooper Williams[10]; 13. 44-Branigan Roark[14]; 14. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 15. (DNS) 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Chase Johnson[5]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum[2]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 5. 26-Chance Crum[6]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[8]; 8. 71E-Mariah Ede[7].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jade Avedisian[3]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[6]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 5. 97K-Cooper Williams[7]; 6. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs[5]; 7. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2].

Qualifying 1: 1. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.581[5]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:13.592[2]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.621[3]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.685[7]; 5. 31-Chase Johnson, 00:13.702[6]; 6. 26-Chance Crum, 00:13.740[8]; 7. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:13.899[4]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:14.197[1].

Qualifying 2: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.417[7]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.434[4]; 3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.595[2]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.635[3]; 5. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:13.705[6]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.773[5]; 7. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:13.904[1].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.790[3]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:13.881[2]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.922[7]; 4. 31-Chase Johnson, 00:13.932[6]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:13.955[4]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:14.051[5]; 7. 26-Chance Crum, 00:14.123[8]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:14.163[1].

Hot Laps 2: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.579[7]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.640[4]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.887[3]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.934[2]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.994[5]; 6. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:14.103[1]; 7. 31K-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:14.220[6].

Next up the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, will continue their competitive stretch of action by traveling to Davenport Speedway in Davenport Iowa on August 25-26 | Catch every lap of the action LIVE on www.DIRTVision.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com , or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.