Marolf Claims Rain Shortened “Drive For 5” Qualifier Win

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, August 4, 2023) – The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa beat mother nature early, and then had to try to beat her again once the program got started on Friday, August 4th. It happened to be the final qualifying round for the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Model “Drive For 5”, presented by Floyd’s Waste Systems, JJ Nichting Company Case IH Company, Ideal Ready Mix, Triple 777 Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, B&B Propane, Budweiser, Conrad Trucking, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1. Before mother nature cut the program short, two and more than half of another feature were completed, with all three driver’s faces familiar to victory lane.





Up next was the 18 lap J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modified feature, with Jerad Fuller and Mitch Boles leading the field to green. Fuller edged out Boles at the line to grab the lead on lap 1, and then was slowed on lap 4 when Matt Diaz spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Fuller jumped back out front, with Boles and Dennis LaVeine giving chase. Disaster would strike LaVeine on lap 7, as he came to a stop in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Fuller once again grabbed the lead on the restart, but now had seventh place starter Mark Burgtorf and Bill Roberts Jr. challenging him. Burgtorf was able to take the top spot away from Fuller on lap 12, and just after the lap was scored complete another caution appeared. This time Adam Shelman spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Another lap was completed before the final caution of the event appeared, as Jerry Reese spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the final restart Burgtorf jumped back out front, with tenth place starter Charlie Mohr and Fuller close behind. Burgtorf would hold off Mohr over the final laps to claim his second win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Roberts Jr. was 3rd, Austen Becerra came from 8th to finish 4th, with Fuller holding on for 5th.



Jeff Guengerich and Jason Oenning drew the front row for the final Iowa Corn Growers Association “Drive For 5” qualifying feature for the IMCA Late Models. Guengerich took advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Nick Marolf and Oenning. On lap 3 Marolf would edge out Guengerich at the line to take over the top spot. The fast pace Marolf was setting would put him into lapped traffic on lap 8. Despite the heavy lap traffic that Marolf had to encounter on lap 11, this didn’t allow the rest of the field to close in on him. Coming to complete lap 15 mother nature decided to open up the skies and rain out the remainder of the night. Since the feature was past the halfway point it was considered complete. Marolf scored his second win of the season at the track. While Guengerich, CJ Horn, Ray Raker and Chad Simpson rounded out the top 5.



The Lee County Speedway will be idle next Friday, August 11th for Sweet Corn Festival weekend. We will return to action on Friday, August 18th with the Super Late Model Series (SLMR) invading the track thanks to HALO Thermal Protection and Lomont Molding. In action will be the SLMR Late Models, J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods, and Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts. We will also be making up the rained out IMCA Northern SportMod and Sport Compact features.



Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $20, Seniors $15, Veterans and Students (11-17) $10, with Kids (10 & under) FREE! Pit passes will be $35, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.



For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at





OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Friday, August 4, 2023 – “Drive For 5” Qualifier Night





Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models



A-Feature: 1. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 2. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 3. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 5. 00-Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA; 6. 54-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 7. 84-Sam Halstead, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. 6-Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 9. 41-Robbie Jorgensen, Elkhorn, NE; 10. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 11. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 12. 45-Jason Oenning, Ursa, IL; 13. 7C-Christian Miles, Paloma, IL; 14. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 15. 47-AJ Jorgensen, Elkhorn, NE; 16. 13JR-Colton Leal, Dubuque, IA; 17. 5J-Matt Jones, Monmouth, IL; 18. 77-Josh Foster, Fairfax, IA; 19. 21-Derek Hollenstine, Quincy, IL; 20. 22-Jake Jorgensen, Omaha, NE; 21. 78-Logan Cloudt, Blair, NE; 22. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 33-Nick Marolf; 2. 01-CJ Horn; 3. 84-Sam Halstead; 4. 93-Jay Johnson; 5. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 6. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 7. 77-Josh Foster; 8. 22-Jake Jorgensen



Heat 2: 1. 54-Tommy Elston; 2. 07-Ray Raker; 3. 41-Robbie Jorgensen; 4. 7C-Christian Miles; 5. 47-AJ Jorgensen; 6. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 7. 5J-Matt Jones



Heat 3: 1. 15R-Jeff Guengerich; 2. 45-Jason Oenning; 3. 6-Gary Webb; 4. 00-Chad Simpson; 5. 21-Derek Hollenstine; 6. 13JR-Colton Leal; 7. 78-Logan Cloudt





J&J AG Auto and Truck IMCA Modifieds



A-Feature: 1. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 2. 99-Charlie Mohr, Bettendorf, IA; 3. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 4. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 5. 110-Jerad Fuller, Memphis, MO; 6. 9Z-Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 7. 26J-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 8. 53-Matt Stein, Davenport, IA; 9. 7-Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 10. 3S-Adam Shelman, Traer, IA; 11. 7X-Rex Widmer, Keokuk, IA; 12. 2R-Jerry Reese, Memphis, MO; 13. 28D-Matt Diaz, Quincy, IL; 14. 87-Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 15. 4B-Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 16. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 17. 15-Paul Howard, Davenport, IA; 18. 99T-Dalton Teel, Fulton, MO; 19. 15RS-Reid Sammons, Kahoka, MO



Heat 1: 1. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 2. 99-Charlie Mohr; 3. 4B-Mitch Boles; 4. 3S-Adam Shelman; 5. 7-Blaine Webster; 6. 7X-Rex Widmer; 7. 87-Blake Woodruff



Heat 2: 1. 110-Jerad Fuller; 2. 22-Austen Becerra; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 4. 26J-Jadin Fuller; 5. 15-Paul Howard; 6. 99T-Dalton Teel



Heat 3: 1. 9Z-Chris Zogg; 2. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 3. 53-Matt Stein; 4. 28D-Matt Diaz; 5. 2R-Jerry Reese; 6. 15RS-Reid Sammons





Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars



A-Feature: 1. 05-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 2. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 3. 14-Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 4. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 5. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 6. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 7. 43-Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 8. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA



Heat 1: 1. 14-Derrick Agee; 2. 3D-Jason Cook; 3. 06-Jerry Jansen; 4. 43-Kevin Koontz



Heat 2: 1. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 2. 05-John Oliver Jr.; 3. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 4. 82-Peter Stodgel





Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods



A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make-up on Friday, August 18th)



Heat 1: 1. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 2. 112-Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 3. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 4. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 5. 3-Matt Thomas, Danville, IA; 6. 7R-Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. 00X-Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO



Heat 2: 1. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr., Burlington, IA; 2. 55-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 3. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 4. 0-Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 5. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 6. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 7. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL





Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts



Heat: 1. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 3. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 4. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 5. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL; 6. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 7. 26-Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 8. 98-Elijah Hoyt, Creston, IA





Mini Hauler Trucks



A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make-up on Friday, September 22nd)



Heat: 1. 95-Tim Wagner, Wapello, IA; 2. 82-Jim Ruble, Morning Sun, IA; 3. 74-Sheldon Brockett, Burlington, IA; 4. 43-Larry Hooper, Wyaconda, MO; 5. 55-Grady Jones, Monmouth, IL; 6. 078-Eric Detlefsen, Burlington, IA; 7. 41-Don Wood, Wapello, IA; 8. F1-Roger Brockett, Burlington, IA; 9. 10-Jeff Bockes, Morning Sun, IA (DNS)