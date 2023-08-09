Nick Hoffman tops XR Workin’ Man Series at Red Cedar Speedway

August 8th, 2023
XR WORKIN’ MAN SERIES LATE MODELS
FEATURE RESULTS
1. (4) 9 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC ($10,000)
2. (17) 7 Ricky Weiss – Headingley, MB ($4,750)
3. (10) 28D Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX ($2,500)
4. (1) 96V Tanner English – Benton, KY ($2,400)
5. (2) 12 Ashton Winger – Senoia, GA ($2,100)
6. (9) 7X Jesse Glenz – Fall Creek, WI ($1,800)
7. (3) 19R Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA ($1,900)
8. (8) 58 AJ Diemel – Elk Mound, WI ($3,600)
9. (7) 28T Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN ($1,500)
10. (6) 8K Kyle Strickler – Mooresville, NC ($1,000)
11. (13) 85 John Kaanta – Elk Mound, WI ($1,500)
12. (11) 8 Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO ($1,000)
13. (16) 81 Ashley Anderson – Elk Mound, WI ($1,250)
14. (23) 71JR Buddy Hanestad – Boyceville, WI ($1,250)
15. (21) 90 Lance Matthees – Winona, MN ($1,000)
16. (19) 49 Jake Timm – Winona, MN ($1,000)
17. (14) 27 Jake Redetzke – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
18. (24) 24 Aaron Lillo – Proctor, MN ($1,500)
19. (5) 55C Chad Mahder – Bloomer, WI ($1,100)
20. (12) 11 James Giossi – Hudson, WI ($1,000)
21. (20) 68 Mike Prochnow – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
22. (22) 34 Jordan Langer – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
23. (18) 28 Sam Mars – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
24. (15) B1 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN ($1,000)
HARD CHARGER: 7 Ricky Weiss, +15
Heat 1
96V English, 9 Hoffman, 28T Sorensen, 28D Erb, 85 Kaanta, 81 Anderson, 49 Timm, 34 Langer
Heat 2
12 Winger, 55C Mahder, 58 Diemel, 8 McCowan, 27 Redetzke, 7 Weiss, 68 Prochnow, 71JR Hanestad
Heat 3
19R Gustin, 8K Strickler, 7X Glenz, 11 Giossi, B1 Larson, 28 Mars, 90 Matthees, 24 Lillo
XR Workin’ Man Series Bonuses
Open Trailer
1. 58 AJ Diemel, $1,000
2. 24 Aaron Lillo, $500
Highest Finishing Non-Open Motor
1. 58 AJ Diemel, $1,000
2. 85 John Kaanta, $500
3. 81 Ashley Anderson, $250
Hard Charger
1. 7 Ricky Weiss, $750
2. 71JR Buddy Hanestad, $250
Heat Win
96V Tanner English, $200
12 Ashton Winger, $200
19R Ryan Gustin, $200
Long Tow
12 Ashton Winger, $200
Pole Award
96V Tanner English, $200
Hard Luck
55C Chad Mahder, $100