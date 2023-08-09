HomeDirt Late Model NewsNick Hoffman tops XR Workin' Man Series at Red Cedar Speedway

Nick Hoffman tops XR Workin’ Man Series at Red Cedar Speedway

Dirt Late Model NewsXR Super Series

Published on

By jdearing
Nick Hoffman
Nick Hoffman
- Advertisement -

August 8th, 2023
XR WORKIN’ MAN SERIES LATE MODELS

FEATURE RESULTS
1. (4) 9 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC ($10,000)
2. (17) 7 Ricky Weiss – Headingley, MB ($4,750)
3. (10) 28D Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX ($2,500)
4. (1) 96V Tanner English – Benton, KY ($2,400)
5. (2) 12 Ashton Winger – Senoia, GA ($2,100)
6. (9) 7X Jesse Glenz – Fall Creek, WI ($1,800)
7. (3) 19R Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA ($1,900)
8. (8) 58 AJ Diemel – Elk Mound, WI ($3,600)
9. (7) 28T Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN ($1,500)
10. (6) 8K Kyle Strickler – Mooresville, NC ($1,000)
11. (13) 85 John Kaanta – Elk Mound, WI ($1,500)
12. (11) 8 Dillon McCowan – Urbana, MO ($1,000)
13. (16) 81 Ashley Anderson – Elk Mound, WI ($1,250)
14. (23) 71JR Buddy Hanestad – Boyceville, WI ($1,250)
15. (21) 90 Lance Matthees – Winona, MN ($1,000)
16. (19) 49 Jake Timm – Winona, MN ($1,000)
17. (14) 27 Jake Redetzke – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
18. (24) 24 Aaron Lillo – Proctor, MN ($1,500)
19. (5) 55C Chad Mahder – Bloomer, WI ($1,100)
20. (12) 11 James Giossi – Hudson, WI ($1,000)
21. (20) 68 Mike Prochnow – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
22. (22) 34 Jordan Langer – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
23. (18) 28 Sam Mars – Menomonie, WI ($1,000)
24. (15) B1 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN ($1,000)

HARD CHARGER: 7 Ricky Weiss, +15

Heat 1
96V English, 9 Hoffman, 28T Sorensen, 28D Erb, 85 Kaanta, 81 Anderson, 49 Timm, 34 Langer

Heat 2
12 Winger, 55C Mahder, 58 Diemel, 8 McCowan, 27 Redetzke, 7 Weiss, 68 Prochnow, 71JR Hanestad

Heat 3
19R Gustin, 8K Strickler, 7X Glenz, 11 Giossi, B1 Larson, 28 Mars, 90 Matthees, 24 Lillo

XR Workin’ Man Series Bonuses

Open Trailer
1. 58 AJ Diemel, $1,000
2. 24 Aaron Lillo, $500

Highest Finishing Non-Open Motor
1. 58 AJ Diemel, $1,000
2. 85 John Kaanta, $500
3. 81 Ashley Anderson, $250

Hard Charger
1. 7 Ricky Weiss, $750
2. 71JR Buddy Hanestad, $250

Heat Win
96V Tanner English, $200
12 Ashton Winger, $200
19R Ryan Gustin, $200

Long Tow
12 Ashton Winger, $200

Pole Award
96V Tanner English, $200

Hard Luck
55C Chad Mahder, $100

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing Finish Second in USA Nationals Thriller

41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Up NextSHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/08/23) – Hudson O’Neal came up inches short of...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce grabs XR Super Series win at Gondik Law Speedway!

8/7/23 XR SUPER SERIES LATE MODELS FEATURE RESULTS 1. (2) 32 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL ($20,000) 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Races to $20,000 Deep Fried 75 Triumph

41st Annual North/South 100 Up NextWINFIELD, Tenn. (08/08/23) – Mike Marlar’s recent hot streak continued on...
Big Block Modifieds

2023 World of Outlaws World Finals Sees New Schedule, Purse Increases

BIGGER, BOLDER: 2023 World of Outlaws World Finals Sees New Schedule, Purse Increases CONCORD, NC...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Inches Hudson O’Neal To Earn First USA Nationals Win

A DUEL BY THE LAKE: Bobby Pierce Inches Hudson O'Neal To Earn First USA...
©