Milton Hershey School Back To Class Showdown, Return to Deer Creek Highlight Epic Labor Day Weekend

Published on

By jdearing
Jacy Norgaard photo
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI – August 9, 2023 – Class is back in session, and Milton Hershey School is bringing the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series to Mississippi Thunder Speedway to kick off an epic Labor Day Weekend doubleheader. 

The updated weekend schedule begins Friday, Sept. 1, at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI, for the now one-day Milton Hershey School Back to Class Showdown, paying $20,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start. 

Earlier this season, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models battled in split-field Features at Mississippi Thunder, with Brandon Sheppard and Cade Dillard coming out on top, showing them the path to Victory Lane when the Series returns in September. 

The event initially scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 31 will no longer take place.

Another $20,000 is on the line Saturday, Sept. 2, when the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN, for the first time since 2019 for the Labor Day Duel.

Sheppard is the most recent winner in World of Outlaws competition at Deer Creek, besting a hard-charging Ricky Weiss in race’s closing stages. Series points leader Bobby Pierce scored a win at the track earlier this season and aims for another as he moves closer to his first World of Outlaws championship.

A total purse of $163,000 will be paid out across the two days. 

“Milton Hershey School has been a great World of Outlaws partner, and we’re excited to connect racing and the return of school through this event at Mississippi Thunder Speedway,” World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series Director Steve Francis said. “It’s going to be a big weekend, for sure.”

For tickets to either event, CLICK HERE.  

 

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.

