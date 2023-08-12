Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for FALS Tonight Following Busy Extended Weekend in Badger State

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) It’s been a hectic stretch for Dennis Erb, Jr. The 36th Annual ‘USA Nationals’ took center stage in the Dirt Late Model world from August 3-5 at the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series action kicked off in the Badger State with a pair of preliminary events – each of which shelled out a $6,000 first place prize. Last Thursday night, Dennis placed third in his heat race and eleventh in the final rundown of the 25-lap sprint. In a similar show last Friday evening, Dennis earned Fast Time honors during qualifying, ran second in his heat race, and later moved up to finish sixth in the 25-lapper.

When Saturday rolled around at Cedar Lake Speedway, the huge grandstand crowd and eyes around the world were fixated on who would emerge victorious in the $50,000 to win crown jewel event. By virtue of racking up the eighth most points in preliminary action, Dennis started last Saturday’s 100-lap headliner from the outside of the fourth row. The defending series Champion then vaulted past four competitors during the contest to land in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, and Tanner English. Dennis still sits ninth in the latest version of the 2023 WOOLMS point standings exiting Cedar Lake. Complete results from the entire ‘USA Nationals’ weekend can be found online by visiting www.woolms.com.

On the heels of the ‘USA Nationals,’ the #28 team made their way to Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin on Monday, August 7 for an event dubbed as the ‘Superior Showcase,’ which was sanctioned by the XR Super Series. Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the third fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session prior to running second in heat race action. The Carpentersville, Illinois star, who rolled off from the outside of the third row in the $20,000 to win main event, eventually finished fifteenth in the final rundown of the 50-lap contest. Complete results from Superior can be accessed online by clicking on www.xrsuperseries.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will return to competition later tonight at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. A FALS Cup special will be held at the popular 1/4-mile oval on August 12 and a $5,000 winner’s check will be on the line for the ground-pounding Super Late Models. You can watch every lap from #FALS live tonight on FloRacing or learn more about the program at www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com