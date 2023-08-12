Thornton and Pierce Capture Friday Night Preliminaries at Florence

Race Statistics
Entrants: 59
Group A Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
Group B Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Sitter: Cory Hedgecock
Group A Lap Leaders: Daulton Wilson (Laps 1-11); Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 12-25)
Group B Lap Leaders: Cory Hedgecock (Laps 1-4); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 5-19); Bobby Pierce (Laps 20-25)
Group A Wieland Feature Winner: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
Group B Wieland Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce
Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a
Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a
Group A Margin of Victory: 1.807 seconds
Group B Margin of Victory: 1.186 seconds
Group A Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: Debris (Lap 1)
Group B Gorsuch Performance Solutions Cautions: Debris (Lap 4)
Series Provisionals: n/a
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Track Provisional: n/a
Group A Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Daulton Wilson, Ryan Gustin
Group B Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, Stormy Scott
Group A Penske Shocks Top 5: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Daulton Wilson, Ryan Gustin, Mike Marlar, Chris Ferguson
Group B Penske Shocks Top 5: Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, Stormy Scott, Cory Hedgecock, Matt Cosner
Group A Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 12 Positions)
Group B Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Ross Robinson (Advanced 6 Positions)
Group A Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Garrett Smith
Group B Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Hudson O’Neal
Group A Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Kyle Strickler
Group B Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Michael Chilton
Group A Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (14 Laps)
Group B Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (15Laps)
Group A Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
Group A Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.
O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a
Group A Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Daulton Wilson (Lap 2 – 17.803 seconds)
Group B Etchberger Trucking Fastest Lap of the Race: Cory Hedgecock (Lap 1 – 17.529 seconds)
Group A MD3 Tough Break of the Race: n/a
Group B MD3 Tough Break of the Race: n/a
Group A Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Anthony Burroughs (Ricky Thornton, Jr.)
Group B Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Bob Pierce (Bobby Pierce)
Group A ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines
Group B ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Race Engines
Group A Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Group B Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Jonathan Davenport (16.243seconds)
Group A Time of Race: 9 minutes 41 seconds
Group B Time of Race: 10 minutes 06 seconds
41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Saturday Line-Ups: