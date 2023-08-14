COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for BMS Tripleheader

- Advertisement -

Batesville Make-Up Event & COMP Cams Topless 100 Up Next



CONWAY, Ark. (08/14/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models has a busy weekend on tap. The tour will roll into Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) this Thursday – Saturday, August 17-19 for three nights of racing.



Entering the weekend Kyle Beard continues to be the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series’ standings with a 20-point lead over Billy Moyer Jr with Hunter Rasdon, B.J. Robinson, and Morgan Bagley rounding out the Top 5. Brian Rickman, Jon Mitchell, Jarret Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Clayton Stuckey, Kylan Garner, Jon Kirby, Chance Mann, and Chris Hawkins rounding out the current standings.



Jarret Stuckey holds a point lead over Jamie Burford in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle with Kylan Garner, Chance Mann, and Joe Sheddan rounding out the Top 5.



On the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) side of things Ricky Thornton Jr. is the Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader with a commanding 330-point lead over Hudson O’Neal. Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, Max Blair, Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson Jr., Spencer Hughes, Garrett Alberson, Tyler Bruening, and Ross Robinson round out the points.



Blair is the current LOLMDS O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year leader.



The weekend begins on Thursday, August 17 with a make-up from the July 29 program that was preempted by heavy rain, which arrived just before the B-Mains were set to roll.



The B-Mains and $5,000-to-win feature will be held at Mooney Starr’s 3/8-mile oval on Thursday, August 17 and then an optional open practice session will be held afterwards.



The Top 16 starters are locked into the $5,000-to-win feature on Thursday, August 17 with the balance of the field to be completed by two b-mains.



A-Main Locked-In Car Line-Up

Row 1: Hunter Rasdon – Scott Crigler

Row 2: Logan Martin – Billy Moyer

Row 3: Curtis Cook – B.J. Robinson

Row 4: Billy Moyer Jr. – Kylan Garner

Row 5: Brian Rickman – Jon Kirby

Row 6: Jon Mitchell – David Payne

Row 7: Kyle Beard – Ashton Wilkey

Row 8: Morgan Bagley – Brett Frazier



B-Main #1 Line-Up

Row 1: Todd Hall – Mason Oberkramer

Row 2: Derrick Nichols – Jarret Stuckey

Row 3: Jamie Burford – Ross Camponovo

Row 4: Brad Couch – Chance Mann



B-Main #2 Line-Up

Row 1: Clayton Stuckey – Joseph Long

Row 2: Henry Gustavus Jr. – Jeremy Tharp

Row 3: Jamie Elam – Seth Reed

Row 4: Travis Ashley – Joe Sheddan

Row 5: Chris Jones



After Thursday’s event is completed an optional Open Practice Session will be held. Then, on Friday and Saturday the 31st annual COMP Cams Topless 100 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions kicks into gear with a pair of programs, which are co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS).



Friday, August 14 finds a $5,000 winner’s check on the line followed by a $50,000-to-win mega finale on Saturday.



IMCA Modifieds will battle for $750-to-win on both Friday and Saturday night. A Lucky Dog $250 drawing be held after each IMCA Modified feature, sponsored by Izard County Rentals.



On Thursday evening the gates open at 5 p.m. CT with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing action to follow. On Friday, the pit gate will open at 3:00 p.m., general admission gate at 4:30 p.m., with a driver’s meeting slated for 7:00 p.m. Hot Laps are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the pit gate will open at 4:00 p.m., and the main gate at 4:30 p.m. There will be a driver’s meeting at 7:30 p.m.



Thursday night tickets are $20 if you don’t have a ticket stub from the July 19 rainout. On Friday and Saturday, grandstand tickets (ages 12-and-up) are $30 with kids (ages 6-11) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free.



For more information on the facility, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .



The CCSDS/LOLMDS tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Thursday, August 17

All Four Corners: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3



Friday, August 18

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races



Saturday, August 19

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.