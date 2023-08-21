Gregg Satterlee Triumphs at Port Royal Speedway

- Advertisement -

LOLMDS Three-Day Northeastern Swing on Deck



INDIANA, Pa. (08/21/23) – Gregg Satterlee decided to visit Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night for a tune-up in advance of the upcoming $50,000-to-win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at the state-of-the-art facility.



His tune-up night proved to be worth $5,000 as he topped the night’s action in his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing / Classic Ink / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



“We have a really good stretch of racing here going,” Satterlee said after collecting his eighth win of the year. “The car seems to be working well, we’re qualifying well, getting ourselves in position up front at the start of these features to get wins. I’m looking forward to coming back next weekend. Hopefully we can be competitive and run up front with the Lucas [Oil Late Model Dirt Series] guys.”



Gregg Satterlee entered a single event over the weekend with a trip to Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) on Saturday to pilot his Classic Ink No. 22 Late Model for the track’s Living Legends Dream Race.



After his blazing 18.345-second lap in qualifying earned him the fast time honors, Satterlee secured his spot into the A-Main with a second-place finish in his heat race.



Starting on the pole for the feature, Gregg led flag-to-flag in the 25-lapper to pick up the $5,000 payday 1.040 seconds ahead of eighth-starting Matt Cosner with Andrew Yoder, Rick Eckert, and Nick Dickson rounding out the top-five finishers.



Full results from the event available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com.



The team now turns its attention to three days of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) action on August 24 – 26. The swing opens at Brett Deyo’s Georgetown Speedway (Georgetown, Del.) on Thursday, August 24 with the rescheduled $18,049-to-win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial as the series makes its debut in the “First State.” Then on August 25-26 the 2023 edition of the Rumble by the River will be held at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, where twin $5,000-to-win programs are set for Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.



For more information on the weekend, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.



Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .