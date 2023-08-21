Jimmy Owens Hustles to Hunt the Front $10,000 Victory

- Advertisement -

Koehler Motorsports Ready for Ultimate Motorsports Park Grand Re-Opening



Mount Airy, N.C. (08/21/23) – Jimmy Owens surge in the second half of the 2023 season continued on Saturday night to the tune of a $10,000 Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series victory at East Alabama Motor Speedway with his Koehler Motorsports / Reece Monument Company No. 20 Boom Test Well Service / Ultimate Towing & Recovery / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Vic Hill Race Engine Super Late Model.



From the pole position the Tennessee veteran led every circuit for his fourth win of 2023.



“Lapped traffic was really kind of a battle there early,” Owens said in Victory Lane on Saturday night. “I think I run [Zack Mitchell] off the back straightaway. Those (slower) guys were battling, and I just cut to the outside real quick and [Mitchell] was there … he just snuck up on me and I was like, ‘Oh!’ Thankfully it all worked out and we got this Koehler Motorsports team another win. A big thank you to them and everyone who supports us.



Returning to East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) for Friday’s rain-postponed Southern Nationals Series event, Jimmy Owens unloaded the Koehler Motorsports No. 20 machine for a two-day weekend at the track.



With his original qualifying lap placing him on the second row for the main event, Owens quickly positioned himself in the runner-up position and pestered race-long leader Carson Ferguson but ultimately settled for a runner-up finish.



He trailed Ferguson while Steven Roberts, Dalton Cook, and Donald McIntosh completed the Top-5.



After a solid outing on Friday, Jimmy Owens stayed overnight at the track to compete with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series for a $10,000 prize on Saturday afternoon.



With 27 Late Models signed in, Jimmy won his heat race and drew the pole position in the redraw for the 50-lap main event. Controlling the race from the drop of the green flag, Owens combatted a late charge from Zack Mitchell to secure his second $10,000 payday with the series. He topped Mitchell while Joseph Joiner, Carson Ferguson, and Austin Horton rounded out the Top-5.



Full results from the events are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com and www.HTFSeries.com.



Koehler Motorsports is now preparing to take part in the grand re-opening of Ultimate Motorsports & RV Park (Elkins, N.C.). The facility formerly operated as Friendship Motor Speedway, and the Koehler family recently announced they had acquired the facility and will be reopening it with a bevy of improvements in the pipeline.



The facility re-opens this weekend with an Open Practice Session on Friday evening followed by a big night of racing on Saturday evening featuring the Ultimate Super Late Models ($7,500-to-win) plus the Mid-East Touring Series 602 Crate Late Models and the 602 Modifieds.



For more information on the event, please visit www.UltimateMotorsportsRVPark.com .



Koehler Motorsports would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Traffic Control Safety Services, Ultimate Environmental, Scenic Ford Automotive Group, Reece Monument Company, Law & Order Auto Sales, Tim Short Chevrolet, SRI, Georgia Arms Ammunition, AB Co Performance, Shelton Lock & Key, Quesinberry’s Garage, Boom Test Well Services, Five Star Metal Buildings, capital Waste, Red Line Oil, Sybesma Graphics, Dirtwrap, BHR 55 Fabrication, Colt W. Simmons Construction company, Ramey Racing Engines, Hawks Concrete, Goodridge, RK Designs, VP Racing, k1 Race Gear, Wells & Sons Motorsports, Midwest Sheet Metal, Penske Racing Shocks, Go Lithium, Vic Hill Race Engines, Performance Rod & Custom, Racing Optics, FK Rod Ends, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Impact Race Gear, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Five Star Shop Services, Monster Tower, Boylan’s Steak-On-A-Stick, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Ultra-Shield Race Products, Hypercoils, PRO FABrication, Quarter Master, Sunoco Race Fuels, Outerwears, Performance Bodies & Parts, K&N Filters, Jones Racing Products, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



Visit the team’s official website at www.KoehlerMotorsports.com for the latest news and updates.