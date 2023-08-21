HomeDirt Late Model NewsTyler Millwood Earns Ultimate Super Late Model Triumph at Rome Speedway

Tyler Millwood Earns Ultimate Super Late Model Triumph at Rome Speedway

Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series Visit to Senoia Raceway NextKINGSTON, Ga. (08/21/23) – Tyler Millwood celebrated his return to Georgia’s Rome Speedway with a $5,000 Ultimate Super Late Model Series victory on Saturday night.“We’ve always enjoyed coming to Rome Speedway, and after watching it be closed last year, we are excited to be back here, and the win just makes it that much better,” Millwood said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to Senoia [Raceway] this Saturday. We won a Crate Racin’ USA event there a few weeks ago, and hopefully we can add a Super Late Model win this week.”The win the second overall of the year for the pilot of the Millwood Plumbing No. 31 XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.On Saturday afternoon, Tyler Millwood unloaded his No. 31 machine at Rome (Ga.) Speedway for a $5,000-to-win Ultimate Southeast Series event.Millwood topped the field in qualifying and would sit on the pole in the 40-lap main event.Leading every lap of the finale in dominating fashion, Tyler secured his second-career Ultimate victory over Michael Page and Dennis Franklin who completed the podium.Full results from the event are available at www.UltimateSupers.com.This Saturday, August 26 will take the Millwood Racing Team to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway for a $5,000-to-win Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Super Late Model event.For more information on the program, please visit www.HTFseries.com .Tyler Millwood would like to thank all of his sponsors including Millwood Plumbing, Derek Gahring Enterprises, Machine Construction, On Time Hauling, Competition Race Equipment, Penske Racing Shocks, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Glenncast, Inc., Valvoline, Fram Filtration, Autolite Spark Plugs, Allstar Graphix, and MyRacePass Website & Services.For the latest news, schedule updates, and other information regarding Tyler Millwood, please visit www.TylerMillwood.com.

