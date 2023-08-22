- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Close Racing, Fun Fan Activities Highlight Epic Quad Cities 150 at Davenport

The World of Outlaws Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Midgets battle at the Iowa track Aug. 24-26

DAVENPORT, IA– August 22, 2023– For the third straight season, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will end August with a tripleheader on the banks of the Mississippi River.

The Series returns to Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA, for the third annual My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking, Aug. 24-26, along with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

It all starts on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, with a pair of 35-lap, $10,000-to-win Features. Drivers will battle in an “Every Lap Matters” format on those two nights, accumulating points to set the Heat Race lineups for Saturday’s 80-lap, $30,000-to-win finale.

It’s not only the on-track action that makes the Quad Cities 150 a marquee event on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, as fans can participate in many weekend activities.

The Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots and Food Fest will occur on all three days on the Davenport Speedway grounds.

There will also be a Sage Fruit stage show at 5pm each night, featuring interviews with your favorite drivers before they hit the track.

On Saturday, fans can play for World of Outlaws World Finals tickets in a cornhole tournament at noon. Signups will be at the World of Outlaws Fan Zone on Thursday and Friday.

Then, they’ll have the chance to meet their favorite drivers in an autograph session in the shed from 4pm-5pm featuring the stars from the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, and Xtreme Outlaw Midgets.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.

Here are some of the storylines to watch during the Quad Cities 150:

Still Searching: Bobby Pierce has found success at Davenport Speedway, but the current World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points leader has yet to win a Quad Cities 150 Feature event. However, in six Quad Cities 150 starts, he’s finished second five times, including three times in 2022.

The Oakwood, IL driver comes in hot in Series competition, winning four of the last seven World of Outlaws Features and eight overall. He’s only finished outside the top two once in his previous seven starts, a 10th on night two of the USA Nationals.

Pierce is also inching closer to his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship. The “Smooth Operator” leads Chris Madden by 108 points with 14 races remaining.

A win for Pierce this weekend would be the 13th Series win of his career, tying Shannon Babb for 19th all-time.

Illinois Rising: As Pierce closes in on his first title, four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard continues moving up the standings.

In his last 10 Series races, the New Berlin, IL driver has only once finished outside the top 10. He’s also earned six top-fives and four podiums in that span. That consistency has vaulted Sheppard to third in points, only 36 points behind Madden for second and 144 points behind Pierce for the lead.

A win at Davenport would be his first Series win of 2023 and 82nd overall. Sheppard has four wins at the facility, including the 1/4 and 1/2-mile tracks. His last World of Outlaws win at the track was in 2021.

Tanner’s Time: Tanner English returns to the site of his greatest World of Outlaws success this weekend. The Benton, KY driver scored his first career Series win on night two of last year’s Quad Cities 150 and backed it up with a $30,000 triumph 24 hours later.

Since then, English only has one win in Series competition at the World of Outlaws World Finals last November.

However, like Sheppard, he’s been consistent over the last 10 races. English has six top fives in that span, including five podiums. Those finishes have moved him to seventh in points, and he is only four points behind Brian Shirley for fifth.

Reaper’s Redemption: Ryan Gustin returns to his home state of Iowa this weekend at Davenport with redemption on his mind. The Marshalltown, IA driver led 31 laps in last year’s Quad Cities 150 finale before going to the pits with 12 laps to go.

Tracks of similar size to Davenport have been good to “The Reaper” in 2023 after scoring two of his three wins on 1/4-mile tracks this season.

If Gustin wins this weekend, it’ll be his sixth World of Outlaws victory and first in his home state of Iowa.

Getting Xtreme: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are joined by the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota at this weekend’s Quad Cities 150.

It’s only the fourth and fifth time the two Series have raced at the same track on the same night after meeting up at Jacksonville and Davenport in 2022. On those nights, one of the two Series had a first-time winner.

Jade Avedisian scored her first Xtreme Outlaw Series win at Jacksonville, while Davenport produced first-time winners for each Series.

English swept the Friday and Saturday portion of the event in the Late Models, while Chase McDermand and Bryant Wiedeman each grabbed their first checkered flag with the Xtreme Outlaw Series.

WHEN AND WHERE

Davenport Speedway (1/4-mile) in Davenport, IA on August 24-26

ONLINE

Davenport Speedway: http://www.davenportiaspeedway.com

TRACK RECORD

Davenport Speedway: 13.207 by Bobby Pierce on 8/25/22

FEATURE WINNERS: (13 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-8 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (35 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-13 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-12 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-4

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4

Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (33 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1

Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1

Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1

Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

James Rice, Verona, KY-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1

Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1

Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-14 Tanner English, Benton, KY-8 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3

Hudson O'Neal, Martinsville, IN-3 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (13 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-5 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (22 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-355 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-88 Tanner English, Benton, KY-82 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-54 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-23 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10 Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1) Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce* Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1) Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4) Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1) Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5) Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2) Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1) Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6) Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7) Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3) Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature