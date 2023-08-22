95.4 F
Close Racing, Fun Fan Activities Highlight Epic Quad Cities 150 at Davenport

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIowaDavenport Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Jacy Norgaard photo
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Close Racing, Fun Fan Activities Highlight Epic Quad Cities 150 at Davenport

The World of Outlaws Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Midgets battle at the Iowa track Aug. 24-26

DAVENPORT, IA– August 22, 2023– For the third straight season, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will end August with a tripleheader on the banks of the Mississippi River.

The Series returns to Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA, for the third annual My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking, Aug. 24-26, along with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

It all starts on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, with a pair of 35-lap, $10,000-to-win Features. Drivers will battle in an “Every Lap Matters” format on those two nights, accumulating points to set the Heat Race lineups for Saturday’s 80-lap, $30,000-to-win finale.

It’s not only the on-track action that makes the Quad Cities 150 a marquee event on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, as fans can participate in many weekend activities.

The Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots and Food Fest will occur on all three days on the Davenport Speedway grounds.

There will also be a Sage Fruit stage show at 5pm each night, featuring interviews with your favorite drivers before they hit the track.

On Saturday, fans can play for World of Outlaws World Finals tickets in a cornhole tournament at noon. Signups will be at the World of Outlaws Fan Zone on Thursday and Friday.

Then, they’ll have the chance to meet their favorite drivers in an autograph session in the shed from 4pm-5pm featuring the stars from the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, and Xtreme Outlaw Midgets.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.

Here are some of the storylines to watch during the Quad Cities 150:

Still Searching: Bobby Pierce has found success at Davenport Speedway, but the current World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points leader has yet to win a Quad Cities 150 Feature event. However, in six Quad Cities 150 starts, he’s finished second five times, including three times in 2022.

The Oakwood, IL driver comes in hot in Series competition, winning four of the last seven World of Outlaws Features and eight overall. He’s only finished outside the top two once in his previous seven starts, a 10th on night two of the USA Nationals.

Pierce is also inching closer to his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship. The “Smooth Operator” leads Chris Madden by 108 points with 14 races remaining.

A win for Pierce this weekend would be the 13th Series win of his career, tying Shannon Babb for 19th all-time.

Illinois Rising: As Pierce closes in on his first title, four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard continues moving up the standings.

In his last 10 Series races, the New Berlin, IL driver has only once finished outside the top 10. He’s also earned six top-fives and four podiums in that span. That consistency has vaulted Sheppard to third in points, only 36 points behind Madden for second and 144 points behind Pierce for the lead.

A win at Davenport would be his first Series win of 2023 and 82nd overall. Sheppard has four wins at the facility, including the 1/4 and 1/2-mile tracks. His last World of Outlaws win at the track was in 2021.

Tanner’s Time: Tanner English returns to the site of his greatest World of Outlaws success this weekend. The Benton, KY driver scored his first career Series win on night two of last year’s Quad Cities 150 and backed it up with a $30,000 triumph 24 hours later.

Since then, English only has one win in Series competition at the World of Outlaws World Finals last November.

However, like Sheppard, he’s been consistent over the last 10 races. English has six top fives in that span, including five podiums. Those finishes have moved him to seventh in points, and he is only four points behind Brian Shirley for fifth.

Reaper’s Redemption: Ryan Gustin returns to his home state of Iowa this weekend at Davenport with redemption on his mind. The Marshalltown, IA driver led 31 laps in last year’s Quad Cities 150 finale before going to the pits with 12 laps to go.

Tracks of similar size to Davenport have been good to “The Reaper” in 2023 after scoring two of his three wins on 1/4-mile tracks this season.

If Gustin wins this weekend, it’ll be his sixth World of Outlaws victory and first in his home state of Iowa.

Getting Xtreme: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are joined by the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota at this weekend’s Quad Cities 150.

It’s only the fourth and fifth time the two Series have raced at the same track on the same night after meeting up at Jacksonville and Davenport in 2022. On those nights, one of the two Series had a first-time winner.

Jade Avedisian scored her first Xtreme Outlaw Series win at Jacksonville, while Davenport produced first-time winners for each Series.

English swept the Friday and Saturday portion of the event in the Late Models, while Chase McDermand and Bryant Wiedeman each grabbed their first checkered flag with the Xtreme Outlaw Series.

WHEN AND WHERE

Davenport Speedway (1/4-mile) in Davenport, IA on August 24-26

ONLINE

Davenport Speedway: http://www.davenportiaspeedway.com 

TRACK RECORD

Davenport Speedway: 13.207 by Bobby Pierce on 8/25/22

On the Internet    World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series    Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels    Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels    Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries    YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

FEATURE WINNERS: (13 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-8
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (35 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-13
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-12
  3. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5
  6. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-4Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-4Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Tanner English, Benton, KY-3
  8. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2
  9. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (33 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3
  3. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2
  4. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-14
  2. Tanner English, Benton, KY-8
  3. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7
  4. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6
  5. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5
  6. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3
  8. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2
  9. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (13 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-5
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  3. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2
  4. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4
  2. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-3Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  4. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (22 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-355
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-88
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  5. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  6. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  8. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-54
  9. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40
  10. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33
  11. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  12. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  13. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  14. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-23
  15. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18
  16. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  17. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  18. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  19. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  20. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)
  26. Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6)
  27. Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7)
  28. Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3)
  29. Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

