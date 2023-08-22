Ricky Weiss Collects $20,059 for Second-Straight Butterball Triumph

- Advertisement -

HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (08/22/23) – Ricky Weiss collected his second-straight Butterball Wooldridge Memorial victory on Saturday evening aboard his Drydene Performance Products No. 7 G-Style Transport / Sniper Chassis / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.



Weiss had to navigate lapped traffic en route to the repeat win, but ultimately used the slower cars to his advantage.



“When we got to lapped cars there, I could tell I slowed down a bit, you know, with the dirty air. I could see signals. They weren’t gaining,” Weiss said in Victory Lane. “I got by a couple of them and knew they were between us. I did see [Tyler] Carpenter come up to third. I didn’t know if he would try to rip the lip. I just didn’t want to screw up there. Just proud of my guys. They work real hard on this thing. I couldn’t do it without them”



“Everybody back at home, this one’s for my grandma, and my mom and dad, my grandpa, everybody,” Weiss added. “I know they wish they were down here, but they’re watching this. I’m sure they have tears in their eyes. I’m actually flying home tomorrow, so I can’t wait to see them. Pretty awesome we could win this race back-to-back. Hats off to the guy working on this track. I know they work real hard here. It’s just getting better every time we come.



Returning to the site of his 2022 victory, Ricky Weiss invaded Richmond (Ky.) Raceway on Friday afternoon for the 36th running of the Paul “Butterball” Wooldridge Memorial.



With 31 Ultimate Heart of America Series entries on the grounds for the two-day event, Weiss topped the charts in his qualifying group and secured his spot in the main event by winning his heat race.



Starting from the front row in the $20,059-to-win feature on Saturday evening, Ricky maneuvered around Greg Johnson on lap 3 and cruised through the final 56 circuits to secure his second Butterball Memorial victory in a row.



In his biggest win of the 2023 season, Ricky outran Tyler Carpenter, James Rice, Ross Bailes, and Dustin Linville who completed the Top-5.





A Feature 1 (59 Laps): 1. 7-Ricky Weiss[2]; 2. 28-Tyler Carpenter[8]; 3. 15-James Rice[10]; 4. 29-Ross Bailes[3]; 5. D8-Dustin Linville[19]; 6. 88-Greg Johnson[1]; 7. 16-Justin Rattliff[16]; 8. 18-Trevor Landrum[18]; 9. 12-Jason Jameson[6]; 10. 38-Derek Fisher[5]; 11. 21-Robby Hensley[12]; 12. 6-Tyler Nicely[17]; 13. 317-Blake Creech[11]; 14. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[20]; 15. 101-Forrest Trent[7]; 16. 14-Logan Walls[15]; 17. 257-Skylar Marlar[14]; 18. 39-Henry Hornsby III[13]; 19. 23B-Dalton Brown[22]; 20. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[21]; 21. 87-Jarrod Carey[23]; 22. 11W-Jeff Watson[24]; 23. 97-Michael Chilton[9]; 24. (DQ) 00-Kyle Hardy[4]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 16-Justin Rattliff[2]; 2. 6-Tyler Nicely[4]; 3. 18-Trevor Landrum[6]; 4. D8-Dustin Linville[5]; 5. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 6. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[8]; 7. 23B-Dalton Brown[9]; 8. 87-Jarrod Carey[1]; 9. 11W-Jeff Watson[3]





Weiss now turns his attention to preparations for the 53rd annual World 100 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on Sept. 7-9. The weekend opens with twin $12,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday before seeing a $56,000-to-win finale on Saturday.



For more information on the crown jewel event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com .



