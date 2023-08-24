UNOH Great Eight Next Round in Chase for the Championship at Port Royal

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 23, 2023) – As the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season nears a close, Saturday’s 4th Annual Rumble by the River at Port Royal Speedway will be the next bonus round in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP.

The top eight drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP standings following Saturday’s A-Main at Port Royal Speedway will make up the UNOH Great Eight – each earning a cash bonus based on their position in the championship standings. The championship point leader following Saturday’s Rumble by the River main event will receive a $7,500 bonus from a total of $18,000 in bonuses paid out to the top eight in championship standings.

The current top eight drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP are: Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, and Max Blair. Earl Pearson Jr. and Tyler Erb are in a fierce battle with Wilson in Blair for the final two positions in the UNOH Great Eight – with only 55 points separating the four drivers.

The UNOH Great Eight is the third of four bonus rounds in the new Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP in 2023. The UNOH Great Eight locks in the top eight drivers that will be eligible for the record points fund of over $1,000,000.00. The series champion will receive $200,000, with the top four drivers in the final series point standings earning a minimum of $100,000.

UNOH Great Eight Bonus Payout: 1. $7,500, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,500, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,500 = Total $18,000

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com

About UNOH – University of Northwest Ohio:

Founded in 1920, the University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, not for-profit, university located in Lima, Ohio, situated on 200 acres. In 2020 UNOH celebrated its 100th anniversary of educating students from around the world. There are five colleges within the university: College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and the Graduate College. The University is known worldwide as a leader in the Automotive, Diesel, and High-Performance industries. UNOH also offers world class degree programs in Business, Health, Marketing, Information Technology, Robotics, and many other fields of study. UNOH is a co-ed campus and has taught students from all 50 states and 69 countries, and currently has nearly 4,000 students enrolled from 50 states and 36 countries. At UNOH there is no out-of-state tuition. UNOH awards Master’s, Bachelor, Associate, and Diploma programs to more than 1,000 students each year at graduation. The University of Northwestern Ohio also offers a variety of athletics including Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Bowling, and Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, Men’s Baseball, Women’s Softball, and six Co-Ed Motorsports teams.