HomeDirt Late Model NewsUNOH Great Eight Next Round in Chase for the Championship at Port...

UNOH Great Eight Next Round in Chase for the Championship at Port Royal

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
BATAVIA, Ohio (August 23, 2023) – As the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season nears a close, Saturday’s 4th Annual Rumble by the River at Port Royal Speedway will be the next bonus round in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP.
The top eight drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP standings following Saturday’s A-Main at Port Royal Speedway will make up the UNOH Great Eight – each earning a cash bonus based on their position in the championship standings. The championship point leader following Saturday’s Rumble by the River main event will receive a $7,500 bonus from a total of $18,000 in bonuses paid out to the top eight in championship standings.
The current top eight drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP are: Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, and Max Blair. Earl Pearson Jr. and Tyler Erb are in a fierce battle with Wilson in Blair for the final two positions in the UNOH Great Eight – with only 55 points separating the four drivers.
The UNOH Great Eight is the third of four bonus rounds in the new Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP in 2023. The UNOH Great Eight locks in the top eight drivers that will be eligible for the record points fund of over $1,000,000.00.  The series champion will receive $200,000, with the top four drivers in the final series point standings earning a minimum of $100,000.
UNOH Great Eight Bonus Payout: 1. $7,500, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,500, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,500 = Total $18,000
For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.
About UNOH – University of Northwest Ohio:
Founded in 1920, the University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, not for-profit, university located in Lima, Ohio, situated on 200 acres. In 2020 UNOH celebrated its 100th anniversary of educating students from around the world. There are five colleges within the university: College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and the Graduate College. The University is known worldwide as a leader in the Automotive, Diesel, and High-Performance industries. UNOH also offers world class degree programs in Business, Health, Marketing, Information Technology, Robotics, and many other fields of study. UNOH is a co-ed campus and has taught students from all 50 states and 69 countries, and currently has nearly 4,000 students enrolled from 50 states and 36 countries. At UNOH there is no out-of-state tuition. UNOH awards Master’s, Bachelor, Associate, and Diploma programs to more than 1,000 students each year at graduation. The University of Northwestern Ohio also offers a variety of athletics including Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Bowling, and Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, Men’s Baseball, Women’s Softball, and six Co-Ed Motorsports teams.
For more information, visit www.unoh.edu.
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Macedo Captures AGCO Jackson Nationals Powered by FENDT Finale With Last-Lap Pass; Schafer Also Triumphant During Exciting Night at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions - JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 19, 2023) - The...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Millwood Earns Ultimate Super Late Model Triumph at Rome Speedway

Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series Visit to Senoia Raceway NextKINGSTON,...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell Earns Second Career COMP Cams Topless 100 at Batesville

LOCUST GROVE, AR (August 19, 2023) – It took Dale McDowell 19...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 8/20/23

11 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2....
Open Wheel Modified News

Christian crosses finish line first in Friday’s 25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee prelim

Gary Christian made the most of his do-over Friday as the...
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 8/18/23

  9 entries POWRi Pure Stocks A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 30-Trevor Wilson;...
Illinois

Treb Jacoby grabs MARS Modified Series win at Tri-City Speedway

24 entries Modifieds Feature (25 Laps): 1. J82-Treb Jacoby; 2. 22-Josh Harris; 3....
Illinois

First to Two: Thorson Becomes First Multi-Time Leffler Memorial Winner at Wayne City

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Wayne City, Illinois (August 18, 2023)………In...

RELATED ARTICLES

Davenport Speedway

Iowa’s Jeff Hoker to be Honored as Quad Cities 150 Grand Marshal on Opening Night

Jeff Hoker to be Honored as Quad Cities 150 Grand Marshal on Opening NightHoker...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Late Models Ready for Georgetown and Port Royal

BATAVIA, Ohio (August 22, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Weiss Collects $20,059 for Second-Straight Butterball Triumph

Eldora Speedway’s 53rd World 100 Up NextHEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (08/22/23) – Ricky Weiss collected his second-straight...
Dirt Late Model News

Carson Ferguson Outduels Jimmy Owens for Rain-Postponed Southern Nationals Win at EAMS

(PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA)  The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing...
Davenport Speedway

Close Racing, Fun Fan Activities Highlight Epic Quad Cities 150 at Davenport

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Close Racing, Fun Fan Activities Highlight Epic Quad Cities 150...
©