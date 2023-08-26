Rasmussen Wins INDY NXT race at World Wide Technology

- Advertisement -

Christian Rasmussen is one step closer to the INDY NXT by Firestone championship after enduring a close call and winning the OUTFRONT Showdown on Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Championship leader Rasmussen earned his fourth victory of the season in the No. 6 HMD Motorsports with DCR car, outrunning the No. 26 Copart/USF Pro Championship car of Andretti Autosport rookie Louis Foster to the finish by 1.7805 seconds. Rasmussen has won three of the last four races in the INDYCAR development series to expand his lead to 50 points over Hunter McElrea of Andretti Autosport with three races remaining.

Rasmussen, from Denmark, earned his sixth career INDY NXT by Firestone victory at an event that featured just 30 minutes of track time before the 75-lap race due to persistent morning and afternoon thunderstorms in the St. Louis area. Rasmussen led that short practice by more than 3 mph. The starting grid was set by entrant points after qualifying was rained out.

“What a race,” Rasmussen said. “It’s been kind of a weird weekend. It’s definitely been the weekend of my career where I’ve had the least amount of laps around the track before we go into the race. I think we did a great job in practice; we were super quick. But we were super sharp on the changes we made, as well.”

INDY NXT by Firestone OUTFRONT Showdown

Race Results

1. (1) Christian Rasmussen, 75, Running

2. (5) Louis Foster, 75, Running

3. (2) Hunter McElrea, 75, Running

4. (4) Jacob Abel, 75, Running

5. (8) Danial Frost, 75, Running

6. (3) Nolan Siegel, 75, Running

7. (11) Matthew Brabham, 75, Running

8. (12) Ernie Francis Jr., 75, Running

9. (7) Reece Gold, 75, Running

10. (10) Josh Pierson, 75, Running

11. (14) Christian Bogle, 75, Running

12. (13) Jamie Chadwick, 74, Running

13. (15) Colin Kaminsky, 74, Running

14. (9) Rasmus Lindh, 74, Running

15. (6) James Roe, 53, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 135.303 mph

Time of Race: 00:41:34.4069

Margin of victory: 1.7805 seconds

Cautions: 1 for 7 laps

Lead changes: 2 among 2 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Rasmussen, Christian 1 – 29

McElrea, Hunter 30 – 34

Rasmussen, Christian 35 – 75

Story and photo courtesy of INDYCAR Communications