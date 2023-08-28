Brandon Sheppard Banks $30,000 Victory in WoO Quad Cities 150 Finale

- Advertisement -

Mississippi Thunder Speedway and Deer Creek Speedway on Deck



NEW BERLIN, Ill. (August 28, 2023) — Brandon Sheppard and Sheppard Riggs Racing continued their recent momentum with a $30,000 World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series win on Saturday night in the finale of the Quad Cities 150 at Davenport Speedway behind the wheel of his Valvoline / TrueTimber No. B5 WYLD GEAR / Riggs Drilling Solutions / Bilstein / Longhorn Chassis / Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The victory was his fourth main event win of the year and marked his first WoO win of the season.



“Fortunate for me, I was at the right place at the right time,” Sheppard said after going past fellow Illinois driver Dennis Erb Jr. on a lap-59 restart and leading the rest of the way. “You know, I hate to see that for Bobby [Pierce], but everything’s been going his way and it’s about time we got a little love ourselves.



“My team’s been working really hard. Everything has been starting to come our way a little bit. We’ve been starting to show consistency in the past couple of months, and Longhorn has been super easy to work with. It’s been a trying year with a bunch of ups and downs, but nobody’s given up on me one bit or questioned me one bit. It just feels good, and it means the world to be standing here.”



For a three-race weekend with the World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series in the Hawkeye State, Sheppard Riggs Racing and Brandon Sheppard made the quick trip across the Illinois border on Thursday to visit Davenport (Iowa) Speedway for the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150.

Drawing 35 entries for Thursday’s opener, Sheppard followed up a second-place showing in his heat race with a sixth-to-third run in the 35-lap preliminary feature.



Notching another podium finish in Friday night’s $10,000-to-win prelim, Brandon finished second in his heat before passing five cars in A-Main to finish third, which came behind Bobby Pierce and Chris Madden.



Earning a front-row starting spot for his heat race on Saturday evening, Sheppard raced his way into the My Place Hotels Quad Cities 150 finale with a 10-lap victory.



Waiting patiently to make his move to the front, Brandon stole the lead from Dennis Erb Jr. on lap 59 with a pass on the bottom and led the remainder of the 80-lapper to register his fourth win of the season and his series-best 82nd-career WoO triumph.



He pocketed a $30,000 payday ahead of Tanner English, Ryan Gustin, Chris Madden, and Brian Shirley.



Brandon sits 22 markers behind Chris Madden for second in the latest World of Outlaw point standings.



Full results from the events as well as the complete latest standings are available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.



A pair of $20,000-to-win WoO shows dot Sheppard’s calendar this week with a Friday evening at Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wisc.) and a Saturday night showdown at Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.).



Sheppard Riggs Racing (SRR) would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, TrueTimber, Longhorn, Bilstein, WYLD GEAR, Riggs Drilling Solutions, Sheppard Salvage, Denny Woodworth Attorney At Law, Allgaier Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, Aftershock Graphics, Sunoco Race Fuels, Corrigan Race Fuels, SpeedStampz, Veteran Golfers Association, Guse’s Pub & Eatery, Simpson Race Products, Silo USA, FK Rod Ends, Ultra Shield, Stussy Construction / Paulson Rock Products, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Speedwerx, COAST, Storm Auto, Wilwood Disc Brakes, 34 Raceway, Hoosier by Zoo, Bert by Budda, Accu-Force, Nightowl Designs, Off Axis Paint, and MyRacePass.com PR & Website Services.



For more information and updates on Brandon Sheppard and Sheppard Riggs Racing, please visit www.sheppardracing.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter.