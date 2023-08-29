WoO Late Model Labor Day Doubleheader Boasts Two $20K to Win Events

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Labor Day Doubleheader Boasts Two $20K To Win Events

The Series battles at Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Sept. 1, and Deer Creek Speedway on Sept. 2

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI – August 26, 2023 – A final trip to Wisconsin and Minnesota awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, as drivers prepare for a Labor Day weekend doubleheader.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 1, with a return to Mississippi Thunder Speedway for the Milton Hershey School Back to Class Showdown. Then, the Series heads west to the Land of 10,000 lakes for a stop at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN for the Labor Day Duel on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Both Features are 50-laps, paying $20,000-to-win.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every lap of both event live on DIRTVision.

Here’s a look at the storylines entering Labor Day Weekend:

A Step Toward History: With 11 races remaining on the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, Bobby Pierce has the chance to make history. The Oakwood, IL, who has 10 wins in 2023, is eight wins away from tying Brandon Sheppard and Josh Richards for the most wins in a single season (18).

The “Smooth Operator” also moved one step closer to his first Series championship after two wins and a ninth at Davenport Speedway last weekend. Pierce extended his lead over Chris Madden to 116 points, entering two tracks he’s been successful at.

He scored a World of Outlaws victory at last year’s Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder and won the Gopher 50 earlier this season at Deer Creek.

A win this weekend would be his 15th career Series win.

Dairyland Momentum: In May, the World of Outlaws Late Models battled in split-field Features at Mississippi Thunder, with two drivers grabbing valuable momentum.

Cade Dillard won one of the Features, besting Pierce and Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman. If he can repeat that success on Friday, it’ll be his fifth career Series victory.

The other Feature was won by Sheppard, who has momentum after grabbing a $30,000 win at Davenport – his first win of the season and first World of Outlaws win with Sheppard Riggs Racing.

Along with his split-field win earlier this season, Sheppard found victory lane at Mississippi Thunder in 2021. And like Pierce, he’s been successful at Deer Creek. He won the last time the Series raced at the Minnesota facility in 2019.

Sheppard enters the weekend third in points, 22 points behind Chris Madden in second.

Horns Up for Smokey: Chris Madden debuted a new Longhorn Chassis at Davenport over the weekend and had success with a second and fourth on the final two nights of the Quad Cities 150.

He brings that momentum into two tracks he’s won at before.

The Gray Court, SC driver won the Dairyland Showdown finale at Mississippi Thunder in 2021, and scored a Series win at Deer Creek in 2017.

Madden is aiming for his fourth win of 2023, and 37th of his career. He’s two wins away from tying 2011 Series champion Rick Eckert for sixth on the all-time wins list.

The Battle For 5th: Entering this weekend, Brian Shirley holds the fifth spot in the Series points standings. However, Tanner English, Nick Hoffman and Kyle Bronson are within striking distance.

After a runner-up finish on Saturday, English is six points behind Shirley, while Hoffman is 28 points behind Shirley, and Bronson is 32 points back.

Out of that group, Shirley, Hoffman, and Bronson have each scored a World of Outlaws win in the 2023 season. However, English has been knocking on the door with nine podium finishes.

Bronson and Shirley also had successful weekends at the Quad Cities 150, earning a top-10 finish each night.

WHEN AND WHERE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway (3/8-mile) in Fountain City, WI on Sept. 1

Deer Creek Speedway (3/8-mile) in Spring Valley, MN on Sept. 2

ONLINE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway: www.mississippithunder.com

Deer Creek Speedway: www.deercreekspeedway.com

TRACK RECORD

Mississippi Thunder Speedway: 13.441 by Dennis Erb Jr. on 5/5/22

Deer Creek Speedway: 13.900 by Tim Fuller on 7/3/14

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH for a doubleheader weekend Sept. 29-30.

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-10 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (35 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-16 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-14 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-8 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-4

Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (37 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1

Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1

Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1

Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

James Rice, Verona, KY-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-16 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-10 Tanner English, Benton, KY-9 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-6 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-5

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1



CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (23 Drivers)

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-424 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-139 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134 Tanner English, Benton, KY-82 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-45 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10 Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1) Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce* Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1) Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4) Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1) Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5) Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2) Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1) Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6) Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7) Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3) Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8) Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10) Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature