WoO Late Model Labor Day Doubleheader Boasts Two $20K to Win Events

WoO Late Model Labor Day Doubleheader Boasts Two $20K to Win Events

Published on

By jdearing
Jacy Norgaard photo
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Labor Day Doubleheader Boasts Two $20K To Win Events

The Series battles at Mississippi Thunder Speedway on Sept. 1, and Deer Creek Speedway on Sept. 2

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI – August 26, 2023 – A final trip to Wisconsin and Minnesota awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, as drivers prepare for a Labor Day weekend doubleheader. 

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 1, with a return to Mississippi Thunder Speedway for the Milton Hershey School Back to Class Showdown. Then, the Series heads west to the Land of 10,000 lakes for a stop at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN for the Labor Day Duel on Saturday, Sept. 2.  

Both Features are 50-laps, paying $20,000-to-win. 

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every lap of both event live on DIRTVision.   

Here’s a look at the storylines entering Labor Day Weekend: 

A Step Toward History: With 11 races remaining on the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, Bobby Pierce has the chance to make history. The Oakwood, IL, who has 10 wins in 2023, is eight wins away from tying Brandon Sheppard and Josh Richards for the most wins in a single season (18). 

The “Smooth Operator” also moved one step closer to his first Series championship after two wins and a ninth at Davenport Speedway last weekend. Pierce extended his lead over Chris Madden to 116 points, entering two tracks he’s been successful at. 

He scored a World of Outlaws victory at last year’s Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder and won the Gopher 50 earlier this season at Deer Creek. 

A win this weekend would be his 15th career Series win. 

Dairyland Momentum: In May, the World of Outlaws Late Models battled in split-field Features at Mississippi Thunder, with two drivers grabbing valuable momentum. 

Cade Dillard won one of the Features, besting Pierce and Germfree Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman. If he can repeat that success on Friday, it’ll be his fifth career Series victory. 

The other Feature was won by Sheppard, who has momentum after grabbing a $30,000 win at Davenport – his first win of the season and first World of Outlaws win with Sheppard Riggs Racing. 

Along with his split-field win earlier this season, Sheppard found victory lane at Mississippi Thunder in 2021. And like Pierce, he’s been successful at Deer Creek. He won the last time the Series raced at the Minnesota facility in 2019. 

Sheppard enters the weekend third in points, 22 points behind Chris Madden in second. 

Horns Up for Smokey: Chris Madden debuted a new Longhorn Chassis at Davenport over the weekend and had success with a second and fourth on the final two nights of the Quad Cities 150.  

He brings that momentum into two tracks he’s won at before. 

The Gray Court, SC driver won the Dairyland Showdown finale at Mississippi Thunder in 2021, and scored a Series win at Deer Creek in 2017. 

Madden is aiming for his fourth win of 2023, and 37th of his career. He’s two wins away from tying 2011 Series champion Rick Eckert for sixth on the all-time wins list. 

The Battle For 5th: Entering this weekend, Brian Shirley holds the fifth spot in the Series points standings. However, Tanner English, Nick Hoffman and Kyle Bronson are within striking distance. 

After a runner-up finish on Saturday, English is six points behind Shirley, while Hoffman is 28 points behind Shirley, and Bronson is 32 points back. 

Out of that group, Shirley, Hoffman, and Bronson have each scored a World of Outlaws win in the 2023 season. However, English has been knocking on the door with nine podium finishes. 

Bronson and Shirley also had successful weekends at the Quad Cities 150, earning a top-10 finish each night.

WHEN AND WHERE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway (3/8-mile) in Fountain City, WI on Sept. 1Deer Creek Speedway (3/8-mile) in Spring Valley, MN on Sept. 2

ONLINE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway: www.mississippithunder.com

Deer Creek Speedway: www.deercreekspeedway.com

TRACK RECORD

Mississippi Thunder Speedway: 13.441 by Dennis Erb Jr. on 5/5/22 Deer Creek Speedway: 13.900 by Tim Fuller on 7/3/14

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH for a doubleheader weekend Sept. 29-30.

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-10
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (35 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-16
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-14
  3. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-8
  4. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7
  5. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6
  6. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5
  7. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-4Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4
  8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Tanner English, Benton, KY-3
  9. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2
  10. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (37 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3
  3. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-2
  4. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-16
  2. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-10
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-9
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7
  5. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6
  6. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-6
  7. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4
  8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3
  9. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2
  10. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-5Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  3. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2
  4. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-4
  2. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2
  4. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (23 Drivers)
  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-424
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-139
  3. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  5. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  6. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-72
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  8. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55
  9. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-45
  10. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40
  11. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-33
  12. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  13. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  14. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  15. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-18
  16. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  17. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  18. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  19. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6
  20. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4
  21. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)
  26. Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6)
  27. Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7)
  28. Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3)
  29. Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)
  30. Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9)
  31. Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10)
  32. Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

