Joseph Joiner Records First HTF Super Dirt Series Victory

Lavonia Speedway and Rome Speedway Up NextMILTON, Fla. (08/29/23) – Joseph Joiner recorded his first-career Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Super Late Model win on Friday evening aboard his Base Racing Fuel No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Longhorn Race Car / Jay Dickens Racing Engine Super Late Model.Joiner’s maiden voyage to Victory Lane with the first-year series was worth $5,000 and came at Needmore Speedway. Even more it allowed Joseph to gain some confidence in series action.“Man you have no idea, it gets in your head, like ‘am I ever gonna win one of these’,” Joiner said in Victory Lane. “I know we were good tonight, we took off from the beginning and was kinda pacing Wil (Herrington) there. It felt really good and then we got shuffled back on that (lap five) restart. Got settled back into third and I knew I run them two guys down really quick. Everything worked out, good night of racing.”Joseph Joiner entered his Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors No. 10 Super Late Model into battle with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series on Friday evening at Needmore Speedway (Norman Park, Ga.) for the 11th round of the inaugural season for the series.With a runner-up finish in his heat lining him up on the second row for the feature, Joiner soared ahead of early pacesetter Wil Herrington on the 13th circuit and controlled the remainder of the 40-lapper to capture his first victory with the series and seventh overall of the 2023 season.He earned a $5,000 payday ahead of Dalton Cook, Jordy Nipper, Josh Putnam, and Steven Roberts.For another $5,000 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series event on Saturday at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway, Joseph squeezed into the Head Family Memorial A-Main with a fourth-place finish in his heat race.Muscling forward five positions in the 40-lap affair, Joiner reeled in a sixth-place finish.“We buried ourselves a little to start the night at Senoia (Raceway), but we were able to rally in the feature for a solid run, which helped us gain some points on the leader. We’re geared up for a busy holiday weekend of racing now,” Joiner concluded.Joseph leaped ahead of Wil Herrington for second and is only eight markers behind Josh Putnam for the lead in the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series point standings.Full results from the events as well as the latest series standings are available at www.HTFSeries.com.Joseph Joiner has a pair of Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Labor Day weekend events in his crosshairs. Weekend action opens on Friday night at Lavonia (Ga.) Speedway with a $10,000-to-win affair before transitioning to Rome (Ga.) Speedway on Saturday night for a $15,000-to-win program.For more information on the events, please visit www.HTFseries.com .

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Capital Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.PR Contact:Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)

