COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for Another Doubleheader Weekend

- Advertisement -

Texarkana 67 Speedway and Boothill Speedway on Tap this Friday – Saturday



CONWAY, Ark. (09/04/23) – On the heels of an ultra-busy Labor Day weekend, which saw three different winners in three events, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series is set for a doubleheader, which will take the tour to 67 Speedway of Texarkana (Ark.) on Friday night and Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) on Saturday night.



Over $10,000 in first-place money is on the line over the course of the weekend.



On the heels of a win and three nights of consistency, Billy Moyer Jr. has propelled himself into the Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader position with the series. The 2009 CCSDS Champion holds a 25-point advantage atop the series standings over Kyle Beard with B.J. Robinson 45 points back in third and Hunter Rasdon 92 markers removed from the lead in fourth. Morgan Bagley, Brian Rickman, Jon Mitchell, Jamie Burford, Jarret Stuckey, Kylan Garner, Jon Kirby, Chance Mann, Clayton Stuckey, Billy Moyer, and Chris Hawkins round out the Top 15 in the series standings.



Jamie Burford holds a 15-point advantage atop the Midwest Sheet Metal Rooke of the Year battle over Jarret Stuckey. Kylan Garner is 56 points out of the lead with Chance Mann rounding out the battle.



The big weekend opens this Friday at 67 Speedway of Texarkana during the annual Kenneth Mitchell Memorial, which posts a $5,555 top prize in the 55-lap finale that salutes the late father of 2012 series champion, Jon Mitchell. Sharing the spotlight will be the Non-Wing Short Track Nationals opener, which is co-sanctioned by the Amsoil USAC Sprint Cars and Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series. The Sprint Cars will compete for a $5,000 winner’s check.



On Friday evening the Pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m., hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing action at 8 p.m. Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $35 with Military $25, kids (ages 6-12) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free.



On Saturday at Boothill Speedway, the CCSDS contingent will be joined at the 51st annual Louisiana Dirt Track State Championship by the USRA Factory Stocks ($1,000-to-win), USRA Limited / B-Mods ($1,000-to-win), USRA Tuners ($400-to-win), Pro Mods ($600-to-win), and Sportster ($400-to-win).



General admission (ages 11-and-up) is $20 with kids (ages 5-10) free and children (ages 4 and under) free. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $35 with kids (ages 5-10) $20 and children (ages 4 and under) free. Pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. with racing action to follow.



The tire rule for the weekend is as follows:



Front Tires & Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, LM30



For more information on the facilities, please visit www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and www.BoothillDirt.com.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.