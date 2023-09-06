HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws Return to Brownstown, Debut at Rome in October Schedule...

World of Outlaws Return to Brownstown, Debut at Rome in October Schedule Adjustments

CASE World of Outlaw Late Model Series
The previously scheduled events at 34 Raceway and I-75 Raceway have been cancelled

CONCORD, NC – September 6, 2023 – As the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series prepares for the Outlaw Invasion at Atomic Speedway at the end of September, changes have been made to its October schedule.

The Series will make its long-awaited return to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN on Friday, Oct. 6, for a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win race.

This comes after Series officials decided to cancel the West Burlington Showdown at 34 Raceway originally scheduled for that date. If you bought tickets in advance of the event, contact 34 Raceway for more information.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will also make its debut at Rome Speedway in Rome, GA on Sunday Oct. 15, replacing the originally scheduled Oct. 13 event at I-75 Raceway – which was sold. The I-75 event will not be made up.

It’ll be the second time the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will race at Brownstown, with defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. winning the only appearance in 2007. The Carpentersville, IL driver also has two DIRTcar Summer Nationals wins at the facility in 2013, and 2015.

Current Series points leader Bobby Pierce has also won at the 1/4-mile track, earning a DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in 2021.

The Series will race for the first time ever at Rome, as the 1/2-mile track will be the second stop in Georgia, after the Billy Clanton Classic at Senoia Raceway the night before.

Here is the remaining World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, leading up to the championship crowning World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Nov. 1-4.

DATE                                        TRACK

Sept. 29-30                             Atomic SpeedwayOct. 6                                      Brownstown SpeedwayOct. 7                                      Fairbury Speedway

Oct. 14                                    Senoia RacewayOct. 15                                    Rome SpeedwayNov. 1-4                                   The Dirt Track at Charlotte

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

