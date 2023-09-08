HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Eldora Speedway's World 100 Prelim - 9/7/23

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s World 100 Prelim – 9/7/23

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsOhioEldora Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -
21 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Logan Schuchart Rebounds with Labor Day Grays Harbor Victory

RESURGENT SHARK: Logan Schuchart Rebounds with Labor Day Grays Harbor Victory After...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Randall and Tatnell Hustle to Wins at Huset’s Speedway During Bull Haulers Brawl Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking Opener

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 2, 2023) - Chase...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Weiss Races to $5,000 Baltes Classic Sunday Night Victory

Eldora Speedway’s 53rd World 100 Up NextHEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (09/05/23) – Ricky Weiss’...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Overcomes Brake Loss to Score $20,000 World of Outlaws Win at Deer Creek

WHAT BRAKES?: Bobby Pierce Overcomes Brake Loss to Score $20,000 Win...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for World 100 Weekend Following Pair of Outlaws Top Tens

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  A pair of $20,000 to win mega-events were on...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set for Another Doubleheader Weekend

Texarkana 67 Speedway and Boothill Speedway on Tap this Friday -...
Dirt Late Model News

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 9/2/23

Indiana

Tri-State Speedway Results – 9/3/23

Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN 9/3/2330 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1....

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce Win Thursday World 100 Prelim Features at Eldora

WORLD 100 THURSDAY: O’Neal, Pierce Win Preliminary Features at Eldora ROSSBURG, OH (Sept. 7, 2023)...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s World 100 prelim – 9/7/23

Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for World 100 Weekend Following Pair of Outlaws Top Tens

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  A pair of $20,000 to win mega-events were on tap for Dennis...
Brownstown Speedway

World of Outlaws Return to Brownstown, Debut at Rome in October Schedule Adjustments

World Of Outlaws Return to Brownstown, Debut At Rome In October Schedule Adjustments The previously...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Resumes ’23 Campaign at Fairbury on Sept. 12

$23,023-To-Win Super Late Models Takes Center Stage at Illinois OvalAUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 5, 2023)...
©