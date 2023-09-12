DIRTcar Fall Nationals Registration Opened, Competitor/Fan Guide Available

HomeDirt Late Model NewsDIRTcar Fall Nationals Registration Opened, Competitor/Fan Guide Available

LINCOLN, IL (Sept. 12, 2023) – The DIRTcar Fall Nationals returns to Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL, in two weeks’ time – Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 28-30 – where national and regional points champions will be celebrated in the final event of DIRTcar Racing’s 40th anniversary season.

COMPETITOR GUIDE, REGISTRATION

DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds and Stock Cars are scheduled to compete in this three-day event, which begins with a practice session for all five divisions Thursday evening, Sept. 28. Friday night features a full racing program for the DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds and Stock Cars.

The Crate-engine DIRTcar Pro Late Models will join the Super Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Pro Modifieds on the docket for Saturday night in the second full night of racing, which serves as the final points night for each of the four divisions.

After competing at Lincoln on Friday, the DIRTcar Stock Cars will head south to Charleston Speedway in Charleston, IL, on Saturday and join the DIRTcar Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts in the track’s annual DIRTcar Street Stock Fall Nationals event, where the divisions’ regional and national champions will be decided.

Late Model, Pro Late Model, UMP Modified and Pro Modified teams who pre-enter for the DIRTcar Fall Nationals by Sept. 27 will receive a discount on their entry fee. Application form is attached to the event guide but online registration is available at https://www.myracepass.com/series/2056/registrations/8428.

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track upon arrival on race day. Pit pass, general admission and camping pricing can be found below.

Pits             Pits                        Pits (11 & under)        Grandstand     Kids (11 & under)

Thursday         $30                  $10*                            FREE                FREE**

Friday              $40                  $20*                            $25                  FREE**

Saturday         $40                  $20*                            $25                  FREE**

  • 3-Day Pit Combo: $90
  • 2-Day Pit Combo: $70
  • 2-Day Grandstand Combo: $45

3-Day Camping with electricity – $75 (includes 30 amp electric)

3-Day Camping, no hookup – $50

For more camping info and to reserve a spot, contact: 217-764-3200

Hampton by Hilton and Comfort Inn & Suites of Lincoln, IL are the official host hotels of Lincoln Speedway. Call the Hampton by Hilton at (217) 732-6729 or Comfort Inn & Suites at (217) 735-5800. Mention Lincoln Speedway to receive the discounted rate.

Updates throughout the weekend can be found on the DIRTcar Racing social media channels; Facebook @DIRTcarTwitter @DIRTcarRacing and Instagram @dirtcar_official.

