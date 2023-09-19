COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Ready for Magnolia’s Cotton Pickin’ Weekend

- Advertisement -

Over $16,000 in Winner’s Cash on the Line at The Mag this Weekend

CONWAY, Ark. (09/18/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series invades Magnolia Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2023 edition of the Cotton Pickin’ presented by Whelen Engineering.

Two complete shows headline the slate with over $16,000 in winner’s cash up for grabs.

Billy Moyer Jr. continues to hold the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man status atop the standings. However, the margin for error for Moyer Jr. is razor thin as he pursues his second-career series title. He holds a 17-point advantage atop the standings over B.J. Robinson with Kyle Beard only 19 markers removed from the lead in third. Hunter Rasdon, Morgan Bagley, Brian Rickman, Jon Mitchell, Jamie Burford, Jarret Stuckey, Jon Kirby, Kylan Garner, Chance Mann, and Clayton Stuckey round out the current series’ standings.

Meanwhile, Jamie Burford continues to lead the way in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle and holds an 18-point advantage over Jarret Stuckey.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series invades Magnolia Motor Speedway this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 – 23 with the annual Cotton Pickin’ presented by Whelen Engineering.

The tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Front Tires & Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, LM30

After seeing an Open Practice Session held on Thursday, September 21 there will be a $4,000-to-win/$400-to-start, Friday night, September 22 for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series sanctioning The Super Late Models, while Saturday night, September 23 will see the division competing in a $12,000-to-win/ $700-to-start.

Joining the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Models on the weekend’s docket are big events for the S&J Auto Sales Crate Late Models, Southern Thunder Series/ Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman, MSSS/ Trak Star Street Stocks, and William Wells 3 Star Tire and Auto Factory Stocks, Twin River Auto Sales Modified Sportsman and The Eaton Clinic Hot Shots (Saturday ONLY).

The S&J Auto Sales Crate Late Models will be competing for a $3,000 top prize. MSSS/ Trak Star Street Stocks will be competing for $2,000-to-win. William Wells 3 Star Tire and Auto Factory Stocks will be competing for $1,500-to-win, and Southern Thunder Series/ Murphy Towing Model Sportsman will race for $1,500-to-win. The Twin River Auto Sales Sportsman will be competing for $1,500-to-win. The Eaton Clinic Hots Shots (Saturday/Only) will be competing for $500-to-win.

Friday Night Super Late Model Purse

1)$4,000 2)$2,000 3)$1,000 4)$800 5)$700 6)$600 7)$500 8)$450 9)$425 10-24)$400

Saturday Night Super Late Model Purse

1)$12,000 2)$6,000 3)$3,500 4)$2,500 5)$2,000 6)$1,600 7)$1,500 8)$1,400 9)$1,300 10)$1,200 11)$1,100 12)$1,000 13)$900 14)$800 15)$750 16)$725 17-24)$700

S&J Auto Sales Crate Late Models will also be in action battling for $3,000-to-win/$200-to-start with a $100 Entry Fee, Plus, Transponder Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The MSSS/ Trak Star Street Stock division will be headlined by a $2,000-to-win/$100-to-start with a $75 Entry Fee, Plus, Transponder Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The William Wells 3 Star Tire and Auto Factory Stock will be headlined by a $1,500-to-Win/$100-to-start with a $40 Entry Fee, Plus, Transponder Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Southern Thunder Series/ Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman division will be headlined by a $1,500-to-Win/$100-to-start with a $50 Entry Fee, Plus, Transponder Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

The Twin River Auto Sales Sportsman division will be headlined by a $1,500-to-Win/$100-to-start with a $40 Entry Fee, Plus, Transponder Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply.

Hots Shots SATURDAY ONLY will be competing for $500-to-WIN/$50-to-Start, with a Transponder Fee. Magnolia Motor Speedway Rules Apply

Open practice begins Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. for all divisions.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.