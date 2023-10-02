Mike Marlar Rolls to WoO Atomic $10,000 Opening Round Victory

- Advertisement -

Finishes Sixth in Saturday’s Finale



WINFIELD, Tenn. (10/02/23) – Mike Marlar charged to the lead on the ninth lap of Friday night’s World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series feature at Atomic Speedway and never looked back en route to the $10,000 victory with his Delk Equipment Sales / Petroff Towing No. 157 Can-Am Auto Salvage / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The triumph marked his 11th of the 2023 campaign. He charged ahead of early pacesetter Nick Hoffman to get the lead and ultimately the win.



“(Nick Hoffman’s) hard to pass because he’s fast,” Marlar said. “He slid me down there in Turn 1 and got the lead, and he just had me where I needed to be for the lead. And then, a little while later, I caught him and was looking under him for a few laps until I really got a good run off of (turn) two and just had a ton of momentum down the backstretch. Then, I was just able to slide in there and get the lead. It was definitely a good race with him for sure.



“We had a strong run from deep in the field on Saturday night, and also overcame adversity to start the week with a Top 10 on Wednesday at Tyler County (Speedway). Thanks so much to Ronnie Delk and everyone who supports our program.”



Mike Marlar took the Delk Equipment Sales No. 157 Longhorn Chassis Late Model into battle with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America miniseries on Wednesday evening at Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W. Va.) for the $23,023 top prize.



With a fourth-place finish in his heat race pinning him on the sixth row for the opener, Marlar pitted early in the feature for a new right rear tire before charging from the tail of the field in the 50-lapper to register a seventh-place finish.



Marlar sits eighth in the latest miniseries standings.



Joining the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series on Friday at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) for the two-day Outlaw Invasion, Mike topped his 18-car group in time trials before placing first in his heat race.



Sailing ahead of pole-starting Nick Hoffman on the ninth circuit of the feature, Marlar paced the final 32 circuits to record his 11th win of the season and 16th-career WoO triumph.



He pocketed $10,000 ahead of Jimmy Owens, Hoffman, Bobby Pierce, and Brent Larson.



On Saturday, Marlar squeezed into the $15,000-to-win finale with a fourth-to-second run in his B-Main after failing to transfer out of his heat race. Coming one spot shy of a Top-5 finish in the 50-lapper, Mike charged through the field 13 spots to cap off the weekend with a sixth-place finish.



Full results from the events are available at www.FloSeries.com and www.WoOLMS.com.



Mike is currently evaluating schedules for when-and-where his next race will be. Once finalized, his upcoming slate will be posted at www.MikeMarlar.com .



Mike Marlar Racing would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Delk Equipment, Bilstein, Delk Marlar Racing Development, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, Total Power, PEM, VP Racing, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Arizona Sport Shirts, GottaRace.com, Bell Helmets, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Allstar Performance, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



