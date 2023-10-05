HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaTight Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Battle Heads to Tri-County Racetrack

Tight Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Battle Heads to Tri-County Racetrack

Dirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in America

Published on

By jdearing
$23,023-To-Win Event Set for October 12 at North Carolina OvalAUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 5, 2023) — One week from today on Thursday, Oct. 12 an ultra-tight point battle for the top spot in the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America point championship rolls into Ray Cook’s Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) for the 18th running of the FK Rod Ends Tar Heel 53 presented by Jacky Jones Automotive Group.On the heels of two straight wins Bobby Pierce currently sits atop the latest miniseries standings by 15 markers over Hudson O’Neal. Jonathan Davenport is 81 points out of the lead, while Ricky Thornton Jr. is fourth 85 markers removed from the top spot and Tim McCreadie is 87 points out of the lead in fifth.Dennis Erb Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Mike Marlar, Tanner English, Devin Moran, Brandon Overton, Daulton Wilson, Tyler Erb, Garrett Alberson, and Spencer Hughes, all find themselves in the mix of the Top 15 in the latest points.Making things even more interesting, the event at Tri-County Racetrack marks the 10th round of the 2023 season for the miniseries.With only a driver’s best 10 finishes counting towards the season-ending points fund, which exceeds $137,000 for the Top-10 drivers in the final standings, drivers will have the opportunity to replace their two lowest point nights following the completion of the Tri-County Racetrack program with the final events of the 2023 campaign during the third annual Peach State Classic at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Nov. 10-11.The total point payout for the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is as follows:1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000Full point breakouts can be found at www.FloSeries.comThe 10th round of the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will see a trip to Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the 18th annual FK Rod Ends Tar Heel 53 presented by Jacky Jones Automotive Group, which is headlined by a facility record payout exceeding $68,000.The night’s 53-lap Super Late Model finale pays $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start. Joining the action will be the 602 Late Model division along with the Front Wheel Drive class.Dale McDowell rallied from the 10th-starting position to become a two-time winner of the event in 2022 with a $22,022-to-win triumph over former event winners Brandon Overton and Chris Madden. The victory marked the Hall of Famer’s first-career win with the tour.Grandstand admission (ages 17-and-up) is $30 with grandstand admission for ages 11-16 $15. Children (Ages 10-and-under) are free with a paying adult. Pit admission (ages 17-and-up) is $45, while pit admission for ages 11-16 is $25 and children (ages 10-and-under) are free with a paying adult.The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. ET with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.For more information on the facility, please visit www.TriCountyRaceTrack.net.Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) – Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000TOTAL – $68,573Entry Fee: $50Non-Qualifier Money: $50The tire rule for the event is:Left Front: OpenRight Front: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-44, American Racer SD-48Rear Tires: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3, American Racer SD-44, American Racer SD-48Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.comwww.integrashocksandsprings.comwww.k1racegear.com;  www.buzzeracing.comwww.eibach.comwww.sweetmanufacturing.comwww.springrithm.comwww.sunocoracefuels.comwww.eibach.comwww.coltmanfarms.comwww.poske.comwww.rocketchassis.comwww.dirtdraft.comwww.hoosiertire.comwww.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.comFor other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.Tar Heel 53 Champions2022: Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, Ga.2021: Rained out2020: Brandon Overton, Evans, Ga.2019: Brandon Overton, Evans, Ga.2018: Casey Roberts, Toccoa, Ga.2017: Shawn Chastain, Murphy, N.C.2016: Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.2015: Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.2014: Casey Roberts, Toccoa, Ga.2013: Casey Roberts, Toccoa, Ga.2012: David Payne, Murphy, N.C.2011: Casey Roberts, Toccoa, Ga.2010: Rained out2009: Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, Ga.2008: Kayne Hickman, Soddy Daisy, Tenn.2007: Dennis Franklin, Gaffney, S.C.2006: Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.2005: Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga.2004: Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

