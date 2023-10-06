VP Racing Extends Partnership With World of Outlaws, DIRTcar in Multi-Year Deal

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 6, 2023) – VP Racing Fuels, Inc. has extended its partnership with the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing in a multi-year deal to continue as the Official Fuel of World Racing Group.

Regarded worldwide as the leader in fuel and performance fluids, VP Racing Fuels has been the Official Fuel since 2018, providing industry-leading fuels for a number of World Racing Group’s series.

“We are ecstatic to build upon our relationship with World Racing Group (WRG),” said Chris Wall, Senior Director of East Coast Race Fuel Sales for VP Racing. “For many years, WRG has been a special experience among VP’s Official Fuel notorieties. Dirt circle track racing is part of VP’s DNA, and to partner with a portfolio of series that are premier to this form of racing is exceptional.”

Among the series in that portfolio include, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Racing.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with VP Racing Fuels for several years to come,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “They’ve set the standard for what racers expect from the best racing fuels and have gone beyond what’s expected to accommodate them.”

VP Racing Fuels also has a large presence during the biggest dirt race in the northeast, Super DIRT Week 51 at Oswego Speedway. The event is ongoing this week, leading to the prestigious Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information about VP and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit vpracingfuels.com.

About VP Racing

VP Racing is best known as the World Leader in Racing and Performance Fluids, powering champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975. VP powers the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA, and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. VP is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track, and ATVMX.

VP also sells a full line of consumer products, including ethanol-free VP outdoor equipment fluids formulated for 2 and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive® automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty® performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts, and online retailers. The company also offers a program to independent operators of convenience stores and gas stations, car wash, quick lube, and marinas to brand as VP Racing and resell the company’s full range of automotive performance and outdoor small engine products. For more information, visit VPRacingFuels.com.