HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsJim DenHamer's Great Lakes Sprints photos from Waynesfield Raceway - 10/7/23 Jim DenHamer’s Great Lakes Sprints photos from Waynesfield Raceway – 10/7/23 Sprint Car & Midget News Published on October 8, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 15 photos - Advertisement - Tagssprints Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Hudson O’Neal Second in Castrol Series Visit to Tyler County Speedway CFNiA Tri-County Racetrack Up Next on October 12SHINNSTON, W.Va. (10/02/23) – Hudson O’Neal... Lucas Oil Speedway Timm takes command late for Modified win at Summit USRA Nationals WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 7, 2023) - Patience and persistence paid off Saturday... Sprint Car & Midget News Tyler Courtney Constructs Masterful Port Royal Drive for First World of Outlaws in Two Years SUNSHINE ON A CLOUDY DAY: Tyler Courtney Constructs Masterful Port Royal... Sprint Car & Midget News Safety Bars Required in USAC National Sprint Car Series for 2024 Speedway, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………Beginning with the 2024 season, all chassis... Indiana A $20,039 Grant Prize: JG Wins Wild BC39 in Indy By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 30, 2023)………One week... Dirt Late Model News All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 1-4 1 MONTH ALERT: All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws... Doe Run Raceway Doe Run Raceway Results – 10/6/23 17 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 61-Cole... Illinois World Wide Technology Raceway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 set for Sunday, June 2, 2024 Fans may renew their tickets with just a 10% down payment ST.... RELATED ARTICLES Indiana $20 Grand Grant! JG Pockets a Payday at Lawrenceburg’s Fall Nationals By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 7, 2023)………Justin Grant has characterized Indiana's... Sprint Car & Midget News Zeb Wise Rolls to First World of Outlaws Victory in Port Royal’s Nittany Showdown WISELY DONE: Zeb Wise Rolls to First World of Outlaws Victory in Port Royal’s... Sprint Car & Midget News Tyler Courtney Constructs Masterful Port Royal Drive for First World of Outlaws in Two Years SUNSHINE ON A CLOUDY DAY: Tyler Courtney Constructs Masterful Port Royal Drive for First... American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News Short Track Nationals Shifts to October 26-28 Lonnie Wheatley, TEXARKANA, Ark. (October 6, 2023) – It’s not only a new home... Sprint Car & Midget News Sammy Swindell to compete in 15th Annual USCS Flip Flop 50 at Riverside on October 13th and 14th Atlanta, GA - October 5, 2023 - Three-time World of Outlaws Champion, Five-time Chili...