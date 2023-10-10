Ashton Winger Victorious in HTF Southern Showcase Opener

- Advertisement -

World of Outlaws Georgia Double Dip on Tap

HAMPTON, Ga. (10/09/23) – Ashton Winger collected his 15th win of the season on Friday night with a $5,000 triumph in the opening round of the 2023 edition of the Southern Showcase with his Jeff Mathews Motorsports No. 12 Johnny Doan Plumbing / Recreational Vehicle Select / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.



The Georgia racer did so in thrilling fashion with a last-lap pass for the lead.



“That was pure luck. That was actually probably the easiest that I drove through (turn) three the whole race,” Winger said in Victory Lane. “I swear, I really just kinda settled in there and was gonna run second. It was a little dusty down there (in turn three) and it was hard to see, there was lapped cars three wide. The racing surface was awesome; I can tell you, me knocking the deck out is pretty normal, but here at Swainsboro, I’m sure it’s not a very good thing.”



He followed up his Friday performance with a second-place finish on Saturday night in the $23,000-to-win weekend finale. Ashton battled for the lead with Carson Ferguson and Cody Overton for much of the feature before settling into the runner-up finish.



“Carson (Ferguson) just did a better job than me there,” Winger admitted. “I think I picked the wrong lane there. Cody (Overton) fired kind of late and I thought he’d fire a little earlier, and I got choked up there and just left the top wide open there for Carson. Overall, it was a good weekend for us though.”



Fresh off a victory with the tour, Ashton Winger returned to the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series on Friday afternoon at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway for the opening round of the two-day Southern Showcase.



With a strong 33-car field in the pits, Winger stopped the clock second-fastest in his group before pulling the No. 2 in the redraw after winning his heat race.



Rolling off from the front row in the short 30-lap main event, Ashton ran runner-up to race-long leader Jimmy Owens before pulling off an improbable last-lap pass for the win in the final corner. Winger snuck underneath Owens to score a $5,000 paycheck, his third-career triumph with the HTF tour and his 15th overall victory of the season.





Looking to double down in Saturday’s $23,000-to-win finale, Ashton started the A-Main from the second row and ran inside the Top-3 for the entirety of the 60-lap main event.



Sneaking by Cody Overton for the second position with just a handful of laps remaining, Winger ran down Carson Ferguson but was unable to make a move when the checkered flag dropped. Winger wound up second to Ferguson while Overton, Pearson Williams, and Josh Putnam completed the Top-5.





Full results from the weekend are available at www.HTFSeries.com.



Winger now prepares for a World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series doubleheader in his home state this Saturday and Sunday. Action kicks off at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Saturday with a $15,000-to-win program before shifting north to Rome (Ga.) Speedway on Sunday evening for the $10,000-to-win affair.



Ashton Winger would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Jeff Mathews Motorsports, Recreational Vehicle Select, Credit Union Remarketing Solutions, Johnny Doan Plumbing, Angry Elephant Tattoos & Piercings, Super K Express, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks and Springs, Renegade Performance Fuels, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Tire, Simpson Race Products, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, Boydbilt, Wrap Tech, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.



For the latest information on Ashton Winger, please visit his internet home at www.AshtonWinger.com.