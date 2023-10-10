Trey Mills Crowned 2023 HTF Super Dirt Series Rookie of the Year

HomeDirt Late Model NewsTrey Mills Crowned 2023 HTF Super Dirt Series Rookie of the Year

Dirt Late Model News

Receives $5,000 for Top Rookie Award in Series’ Inaugural SeasonST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (10/10/23) – When the final checkered flag flew over the weekend, it was mission accomplished for Trey Mills.With his weekend performances the 15-year-old Florida racer officially claimed the 2023 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Aces Renovation Rookie of the Year crown aboard his Mills Concrete No. 14jr Fitz Factory Inc. / Integra Racing Shocks / Black Diamond Race Car / H&R Racing Engine Super Late Model.“Going into this season we decided to run the Hunt the Front (Super Dirt) Series with the goal of pursuing the Rookie of the Year title, so it’s great to accomplish what we set out to do,” Mills said. “Another goal in my career was to win a Super Late Model race, and we were thankful to get to do that earlier this year at Whynot (Motorsports Park). It’s been a great year for me and my team.“A  huge shoutout to my whole family and my crew for all they do for me, just everybody who supports me and works on this race car.”Heading into the tour’s final weekend of competition, Trey Mills unloaded his No. 14jr at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway on Friday afternoon for the two-day Southern Showcase with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series.Following the fifth-fastest lap in qualifying, Trey finished third in his heat race and ran 12th in the quick 30-lap preliminary feature.With the field increased to 34 Late Models on Saturday, Mills laid down the second-quickest lap in his group before landing a runner-up in his heat race after a tough battle with Pearson Williams.Rolling off seventh in the $23,000-to-win season finale, Trey faded back to 14th but rallied with just a handful of laps left to score a Top-10 outing with a 10th-place finish.Collecting nine Top-10s, four Top-5s, and his first career Super Late Model victory at Whynot (Miss.) Motorsports Park, Trey Mills secured the 2023 Rookie of the Year title and earned $5,000 for his accomplishment.In addition to his Rookie title, Trey also finished fourth in the final overall series standings.Full results from the weekend are available at www.HTFSeries.com.The team now turns their attention to the Showdown on the Coast at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) this Friday and Saturday. The Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series event posts a $10,000 top prize in Saturday’s finale.Full event details are available at www.GISdirt.com .Trey Mills would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Mills Concrete, Black Diamond Racecars, Boswell Oil Company, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Integra Racing Shocks, Topnotch Kustom Koncepts, H and R Racing Engines, Fitz Factory Inc., Lucas Oil Products, Five Star Shop Service, GW Performance, Hoosier Competition Cutz, AFCO, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Johnson’s Garage, Fuel Safe Racing Cells, Sweet Manufacturing, Race Day Engineer, Wiles Driveshafts, Strange Oval, KRC Power Steering, Quarter Master, PRO FABrication, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Steering Buddy, Swift Springs, Performance Bodies & Parts, Allstar Performance, Bell Helmets, QuickCar Racing Products, Keyser Manufacturing, FK Rod Ends, Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants, Tiger Rear Ends, VP Racing Fuels, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.For the latest information regarding Trey Mills, please visit www.TreyMills14.com.

