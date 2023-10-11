Georgia Doubleheader Marks Last World of Outlaws Late Models Stop Before World Finals

HomeDirt Late Model NewsGeorgia Doubleheader Marks Last World of Outlaws Late Models Stop Before World...

The Series battles at Senoia Raceway before making its debut at Rome Speedway

SENOIA, GA – OCTOBER 11, 2023 – A mid-October doubleheader in the South awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as it travels to Georgia for the first time this season.

The two-night trip to the Peach State kicks off with the Billy Clanton Classic at Senoia Raceway on Saturday, Oct. 14 in a 50-lap Feature paying $15,000-to-win.

Then, the Series heads North for its debut at Rome Speedway in Rome, GA, for the World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown. Drivers will battle for $10,000 in a 40-lap Feature.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or with the DIRTVision app.

Here are the storylines to watch this weekend:

 Closing In: After sweeping the weekend at Brownstown Speedway and Fairbury Speedway, Bobby Pierce is on the cusp of his first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship. The Oakwood, IL driver enters the weekend with a 156-point lead over Chris Madden and could mathematically secure the championship entering the World of Outlaws World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Nov. 1-4.

Pierce also has the chance to break the single-season wins record if he wins all five of the remaining races on the 2023 schedule. That record is currently held by four-time Series champions Brandon Sheppard and Josh Richards (18).

A win this weekend would be his 19th career Series victory.

Bulldog Country: A Georgia doubleheader means a return home for 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton.

The Billy Clanton Classic at Senoia is a race in his dad’s honor—one he’s won twice in its seven-year history. He also has more top fives than any other driver in the event (4).

Clanton has also succeeded at Rome, scoring two Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series wins in 2006 and 2010.

If he sweeps the weekend, Clanton will become the fourth driver in Series history to reach 50 wins.

Back to the Gumbo: Saturday night marks the fourth appearance for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models at Senoia Raceway—known for its gumbo clay.

In the three Series events at the track, Sheppard and Chris Madden won the first two in 2017 and 2018 before Ashton Winger held off Madden to win in 2021.

Kyle Bronson also has victories at the track, winning the Peach Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

A Triumphant Debut: The World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown at Rome Speedway is the Series debut at the 1/2-mile red clay oval. It’s also the first 1/2-mile track the World of Outlaws have raced at since DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

Along with Clanton, Madden has found success at Rome with four wins at the track, including two national touring Series victories.

Fourteen-time World of Outlaws winner Dale McDowell, who’s expected to attend this weekend, has two victories at Rome in 2023, winning a Spring Nationals Series race in May and a Hunt the Front Super DIRT Series race last month.

A Six-Way Dance: Entering last weekend’s races at Brownstown and Fairbury, positions four through nine in the Series standings were separated by 62 points. That number has shrunk to 42.

Bronson moved up two spots to fourth after a fifth and sixth-place finish. However, he leads Ryan Gustin by eight points, while Nick Hoffman and Brian Shirley are 10 points out of fourth.

Tanner English and defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. are still in striking distance, sitting 38 and 42 points behind Bronson.

As the drivers continue to battle for positions, there’s a $32,000 difference between fourth and ninth. The driver who finishes fourth wins $75,000, while the driver who finishes ninth gets $43,000.

For a complete look at the Series points standings, CLICK HERE.

WHEN AND WHERE 

Senoia Raceway (3/8-mile) in Senoia, GA on Oct. 14Rome Speedway (1/2-mile) in Rome, GA on Oct. 15

ONLINE   Senoia Raceway: www.senoiaraceway1969.com

Rome Speedway: www.raceromespeedway.com

TRACK RECORDSSenoia Raceway: 12.684 by Brandon Overton Rome Speedway: 12.789 by Billy Moyer

On the Internet   World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series   Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels   Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels   Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries   YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws   DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month   

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-14
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (38 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-21
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-17
  3. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-9
  4. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-8
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7
  6. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5
  7. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5
  8. Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4
  9. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Tanner English, Benton, KY-3
  10. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2
  11. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (41 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-4
  3. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3
  4. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2Jesse Wisecarver, Zanesville, OH-2Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2
  5. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (22 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-21
  2. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-9Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-9
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7
  5. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6
  6. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3
  8. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2
  9. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (15 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-7
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4
  4. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5
  2. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4
  3. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3
  4. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  6. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (26 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-564
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-182
  3. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-80
  6. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79
  7. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  8. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-65
  9. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  10. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55
  11. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40
  12. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-35
  13. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  14. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  15. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  16. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  17. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  18. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  19. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-6
  20. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4
  21. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)
  26. Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6)
  27. Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7)
  28. Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3)
  29. Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)
  30. Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9)
  31. Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10)
  32. Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1)
  33. Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2)
  34. Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11)
  35. Friday, Sept. 29, Atomic Speedway/Chillicothe, OH/Mike Marlar (3)
  36. Saturday, September 30, Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH/ Bobby Pierce (12)
  37. Friday, October 6, Brownstown Speedway, Brownstown, IN/Bobby Pierce (13)
  38. Saturday, October 7, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Bobby Pierce (14)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

