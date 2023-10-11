Heartbeat Hot Sauce Offering Big Prizes to Fans at the Dirt Track World Championship

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 11, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Heartbeat Hot Sauce are pleased to announce an exciting contest for fans attending the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway, October 19-21.

Fans that visit the Heartbeat Hot Sauce booth in the fan zone outside of turns three and four will have the opportunity to register for the chance to be one of four fans paired with the four drivers racing for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship.

Each fan that registers will receive a complimentary bottle of Heartbeat Hot Sauce. Four lucky fans will be randomly drawn on Saturday afternoon during opening ceremonies and paired with each of the four drivers: Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, and Devin Moran. The fan paired with the highest finishing of the four drivers will receive $5,000, plus swag from Heartbeat Hot Sauce and included in a Victory Lane photo with the winner of the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP. The remaining three fans will each receive a $1,000 award.

“We are thrilled to be associated with the Lucas Oil Late Mode Dirt Series. The response by fans this year has been tremendous, so we wanted to give a little back by doing this contest that will be exciting to watch as these four drivers battle it out for the series championship. We are excited to attend the iconic Eldora Speedway and this event. We will have a big presence in the fan zone and hope all the fans stop by to register for the contest and take home a sample bottle of our products”, stated Al Bourbouhakis, President of Heartbeat Hot Sauce.

Anticipation is high as the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP heads into the season finale at Eldora Speedway and the Dirt Track World Championship – which boasts a $100,000 top prize. In addition to the revitalized championship format, more than $470,000 was added to the championship point fund, bringing the grand total for the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP to over $1,000,000. The Series Champion will receive $200,000 for winning the title in 2023, a new record for dirt late model racing.

The top four drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP will enter the season finale will their points consolidated – each with an equal opportunity at the title of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion.

“A big thank you to Heartbeat Hot Sauce for putting this contest together for fans that attend the Dirt Track World Championship. It will be fun watching these four fans cheer for their driver that could win them a $5,000 award. Huge thanks to Heartbeat Hot Sauce for their partnership and we look forward to collaborating with them at this event”, stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

To learn more about Heartbeat Hot Sauce and purchase their products visit their website at www.heartbeathotsauce.com.