Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in FloRacing Night in America Series Points Heading into Tonight’s Tarheel 53

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series took the Dennis Erb Racing team to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois over the October 6-7 weekend. With a $10,000 top prize up for grabs in Friday’s 40th Annual ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic’ at Brownstown, Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the eighth quickest time in Group B during qualifying prior to finishing fifth in his loaded heat race and second in his B-Main. After starting the 40-lap feature event from the outside of the tenth row, Dennis picked off eleven competitors during the contest to land in the ninth finishing position.

In the ‘FALS Frenzy’ showdown on Saturday evening, a $15,000 winner’s check was on the line at the 1/4-mile Land of Lincoln bullring. Dennis timed in sixth fastest in Group B during the qualifying session and later grabbed the third transfer spot through his heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout then ultimately placed fourteenth in the final finishing order of the 50-lapper and now finds himself ninth in the latest version of the heated WOOLMS point standings. Complete results from both weekend battles in the Midwest can be found online by visiting www.woolms.com.

A trio of races in the Southeast greets the #28 team starting later tonight, October 12 at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series rolls into the track deemed as the “Tiger Pit” and Dennis will vie for the $23,023 first place prize money. He comes into the ‘Tarheel 53’ tonight sixth in the latest version of the series point standings. Watch every lap from Tri-County Race Track LIVE on FloRacing or learn more on www.floseries.com.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series schedule will then fire back up this weekend with a pair of events in the Peach State on October 14-15. Dennis will do battle on Saturday night in a $15,000 to win program at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia and on Sunday in a $10,000 to win showdown at Rome Speedway in Rome, Georgia. You can watch both of these races LIVE on DIRTVision or get more information by pointing your web browser to www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com