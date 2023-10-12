- Advertisement -

GEORGIA ON THE MIND: Shane Clanton Aims For World of Outlaws Milestone In Return To Home State

The Zebulon, GA driver is two wins away from becoming the fourth driver to earn 50 Series wins

SENOIA, GA– October 12, 2023 – Shane Clanton has a chance to make World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history this weekend in Georgia.

If he can sweep the Billy Clanton Classic at Senoia Raceway on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown at Rome Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 15, he’ll become the fourth driver in Series history to reach 50 wins.

It’s an opportunity the Zebulon, GA driver is excited for, as he gets the chance to race close to home for the first time with the Series in 2023.

“I’m excited,” Clanton said. “Especially with one of them being my Dad’s memorial race. I’ve won it a couple of times, and hopefully, we can get back in Victory Lane at Senoia. It’s one of my favorite racetracks. It has new dirt on it.

“I’d like to win at Rome, too. So, hopefully, with family being close and lots of family and friends being there, we can put a good show on for them.”

One of the advantages the “Georgia Bulldog” has entering the weekend is his experience at both tracks. With wins at both, the 2015 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models champion knows what to expect when his Capital Race Car hits the track and what makes it unique.

“It’s the dirt (at Senoia),” Clanton said. “Whatever mine they got it from east of Macon there, it’s like chalk. It’s very slippery when it gets dry, and it’s got all the grip you want when it gets wet. Rome, you carry a lot of speed, and you get some traction with it. Both are unique in their own aspect, but we’ve been pretty good at both of them.”

Sunday’s World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown at Rome brings another unique aspect. While it’s hosted national touring Series events in the past, it’s the debut for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models.

“I think it’s cool,” Clanton said. “They’ve had the World of Outlaws (NOS Energy Drink) Sprint Cars there but never the Late Models. It’s a changeover from Lucas Oil to the World of Outlaws. It’s a great move, and hopefully, it’ll bring a lot of fans.”

As the Series prepares for its Georgia doubleheader, Clanton and team members Wyatt Eichelberger and Darien Rucker are preparing for their shot at history in front of family and friends. The former Series champion said he knows what it’ll take to grab that 50th career World of Outlaws victory.

“I need to have consistency,” Clanton said. “Right now, we’re either hit or miss, and we’re searching like everyone else in this sport is. There’s a couple of drivers at the top of their game, and we’re trying to get there.”

The World of Outlaws kick off their Georgia weekend with a stop at Senoia Raceway for the Billy Clanton Classic on Saturday, Oct. 14. Then, they’ll head north to Rome Speedway for the World of Outlaws ARP Southeast Showdown on Sunday, Oct. 15. It all leads to the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Nov. 1-4.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or with the DIRTVision app.