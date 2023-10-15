Hayden Reinbold Holds Court at I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midget Win in Meents Memorial

- Advertisement -

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/14/23) Hayden Reinbold would not be denied in leading all feature laps while earning the feature win at I-44 Riverside Speedway, in Oklahoma City Oklahoma, with the POWRi National and West Midget League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SaveLives feature event and final event of 2023 to capture his first career league victory.

Early on-track excitement with thirty-seven entries the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues/Xtreme Outlaw Midgets would find Chase McDermand start the action off with a track-record setting quick-time in group qualifying sessions of 10.680-second lap as Chase McDermand, Hayden Reinbold, Zach Daum, and Ethan Mitchell each would notch heat racing wins with Cannon McIntosh and Daison Pursley earning the semi-feature victories.

Establishing the feature field would find high-point qualifier Chase McDermand roll an invert of four to make Hayden Reinbold and Jade Avedisian the front row grid as the green flag flew with Hayden Reinbold gaining the initial advantage to no avail as a major wreck involving ten competitors would stop the action on the opening lap.

Reforming the field with a new look to the lineup would find Hayden Reinbold officially take the top spot over Jade Avedisian with Zach Daum, Taylor Reimer, and Ryan Timms within the top five as Ethan Mitchell, Kyle Beilman, Elijah Gile, Kyle Jones, and Jonathan Beason battled inside the contending top-ten in the features opening green flag laps.

Setting a blistering pace out front, Hayden Reinbold would appear to be the cream of the field with Jade Avedisian keeping pace in the runner-up spot with Zach Daum within striking distance in third as Karter Sarff raced his way into fourth ahead of Ryan Timms rounding out the top-five as caution would bunch the field together for a two-lap shootout to conclude the season.

Holding steady, Hayden Reinbold would remain in the front of the field to earn his first feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, as Karter Sarff would move into the runner-up finishing position to clinch the National Championship with Jade Avedisian finalizing the podium placements as the final checkered flags waved on the 2023 racing season.

“It’s so special to be here tonight, I’ve been wanting this for so long,” said Hayden Reinbold in the I-44 Riverside Speedway victory lane celebrations. Adding, “Making things even more interesting for me, my brakes went out early in the feature but the way the cautions fell I was able to hold the front.”

Driving finishing fourth would see Ryan Timms battle to the bitter end with Zach Daum rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, top-five finishers at I-44-Riverside Speedway running Night Two of the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SavenLives.

POWRi National and West/Xtreme Outlaw – Midgets | I-44 Riverside | 10/14/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 40-Chase McDermand(10.680)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 19-Ethan Mitchell

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

KSE Racing Products Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 19A-Daison Pursley

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 40-Chase McDermand

Super Clean Hard Charger: 21K-Karter Sarff(+16)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold

Driven 2 Save Lives Feature (30 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[18]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[2]; 4. 67-Ryan Timms[8]; 5. 7U-Zach Daum[3]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller[9]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 8. 7P-Kyle Jones[11]; 9. 19A-Daison Pursley[16]; 10. 13-Elijah Gile[21]; 11. 43-Gunnar Setser[13]; 12. 14R-Jonathan Beason[7]; 13. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 14. 97K-Cooper Williams[17]; 15. 32-Trey Marcham[20]; 16. 31K-Kyle Beilman[19]; 17. 08-Cannon McIntosh[15]; 18. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 19. 19K-Riley Kreisel[10]; 20. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[12]; 21. 5U-Peter Smith[14]; 22. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[22].

Max Papis Innovations Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 97K-Cooper Williams[6]; 3. 27-Casey Friedrichsen[2]; 4. 7W-Henry Chambers[7]; 5. 07-Cade Cowles[11]; 6. 77-Bret Klabunde[9]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 8. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 9. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[4]; 10. (DNS) 7D-Michelle Decker; 11. (DNS) 15C-Carter Chevalier; 12. (DNS) 7-Shannon McQueen.

Max Papis Innovations Last Chance Showdown 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19A-Daison Pursley[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 4. 00-Ryder Laplante[5]; 5. 00X-Brant Woods[6]; 6. 1G-Caden McCreary[10]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[3]; 8. 77J-John Klabunde[7]; 9. F5-Devin Simmons[8]; 10. 84S-Shaun Shapel[9]; 11. (DNS) 98-Ryan Padgett.

Heart River Spirits Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 3. 19K-Riley Kreisel[1]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 5. 5U-Peter Smith[3]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 7. 7W-Henry Chambers[7]; 8. F5-Devin Simmons[8]; 9. 07-Cade Cowles[10]; 10. 98-Ryan Padgett[9].

Heart River Spirits Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[4]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 5. 31K-Kyle Beilman[5]; 6. 00-Ryder Laplante[6]; 7. 77J-John Klabunde[7]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel[8]; 9. (DNS) 7-Shannon McQueen.

JDoyle Enterprises Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 14R-Jonathan Beason[2]; 3. 7P-Kyle Jones[1]; 4. 27-Casey Friedrichsen[5]; 5. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[9]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 7. 97K-Cooper Williams[6]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker[8]; 9. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7].

JDoyle Enterprises Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 4. 19A-Daison Pursley[6]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile[3]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 7. 00X-Brant Woods[7]; 8. 77-Bret Klabunde[9]; 9. (DNS) 1G-Caden McCreary.

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 1: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.680[9]; 2. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:10.763[7]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:10.905[5]; 4. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 00:10.979[10]; 5. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:11.082[6]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.204[4]; 7. 7W-Henry Chambers, 00:11.326[8]; 8. F5-Devin Simmons, 00:11.427[3]; 9. 98-Ryan Padgett, 00:11.536[2]; 10. 07-Cade Cowles, 00:11.804[1].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 2: 1. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.792[2]; 2. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.060[3]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:11.079[4]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:11.090[9]; 5. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 00:11.145[5]; 6. 00-Ryder Laplante, 00:11.333[7]; 7. 77J-John Klabunde, 00:11.524[8]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:11.959[1]; 9. 7-Shannon McQueen, 01:00.000[6].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 3: 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.730[8]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:10.749[9]; 3. 14R-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.898[2]; 4. 7P-Kyle Jones, 00:11.026[3]; 5. 27-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:11.155[7]; 6. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:11.275[6]; 7. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:11.291[5]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker, 00:11.354[1]; 9. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.523[4].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 4: 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:10.820[1]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:10.897[9]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.936[3]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:11.013[5]; 5. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:11.156[6]; 6. 19A-Daison Pursley, 00:11.172[4]; 7. 00X-Brant Woods, 00:11.262[8]; 8. 1G-Caden McCreary, 00:11.469[7]; 9. 77-Bret Klabunde, 00:11.710[2].

Hot Laps: 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:11.005[4]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:11.051[31]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:11.137[20]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:11.208[35]; 5. 7P-Kyle Jones, 00:11.229[11]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:11.275[12]; 7. 19A-Daison Pursley, 00:11.279[16]; 8. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:11.303[24]; 9. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.311[10]; 10. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:11.373[6]; 11. 1G-Caden McCreary, 00:11.452[28]; 12. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:11.467[14]; 13. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:11.471[23]; 14. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:11.489[19]; 15. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:11.545[33]; 16. 14R-Jonathan Beason, 00:11.547[7]; 17. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 00:11.558[18]; 18. 77-Bret Klabunde, 00:11.610[8]; 19. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:11.611[34]; 20. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:11.677[36]; 21. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:11.684[13]; 22. 27-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:11.689[27]; 23. 77J-John Klabunde, 00:11.717[30]; 24. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:11.723[25]; 25. 7D-Michelle Decker, 00:11.769[3]; 26. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:11.808[15]; 27. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 00:11.842[37]; 28. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:11.909[22]; 29. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:11.910[17]; 30. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:11.925[21]; 31. 00-Ryder Laplante, 00:11.942[26]; 32. 00X-Brant Woods, 00:12.146[32]; 33. 7W-Henry Chambers, 00:12.214[29]; 34. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:12.254[2]; 35. 07-Cade Cowles, 00:12.319[1]; 36. 98-Ryan Padgett, 00:12.405[5]; 37. F5-Devin Simmons, 00:12.469[9].

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.