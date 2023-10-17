Drake Troutman Tops Lernerville’s Steel City Stampede

- Advertisement -

Claims $4,000 for First-Career Jay’s Automotive United Model Series Win



HYNDMAN, Pa. (10/16/23) – Drake Troutman stormed to the $4,000 victory in the 2023 edition of the Steel City Stampede on Friday evening at Lernerville Speedway with his Wheeler Fleet Solutions No. 7 RFI Resources / Longhorn Race Car / Jay Dickens Racing Engine Super Late Model.



Troutman’s 20th overall win of the season marked his first-ever with the Jay’s Automotive United Late Model Series



“We started sixth and were able to get the win against some really good drivers. Hats off to the Lernerville (Speedway) and ULMS staff for shifting things around to make sure we beat Mother Nature and got the Super Late Model show completed,” Troutman said. “We’re scratching a lot of firsts off the list with the Super Late Model, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future.”



Drake Troutman invaded Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) on Friday afternoon to compete in the Super Late Model and Modified ranks for the rain-shortened Steel City Stampede.



With the Jay’s Automotive United Late Model Series (ULMS) electing to cancel Saturday’s program and shift the full show to Friday, Troutman followed up the seventh-fastest qualifying effort with a runner-up showing in his heat race.



Taking the feature’s green flag from the sixth-starting spot, Drake soared ahead of early pacesetter Michael Norris on lap 16 and then led the remainder of the 30-lapper to secure 20th win of the season and first career with the ULMS.



He earned a $4,000 payday ahead of Tyler Emory, Alex Ferree, Levi Yetter, and Michael Lake.

In the UEMS Modified division, Drake raced into Saturday’s main event with a fifth-to-third run in his heat race before the finale eventually fell to inclement Mother Nature.

Full results from the events are available at www.ULMSRacing.com and www.Lernerville.com.



Troutman rolls into Bedford (Pa.) Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the 2023 edition of the Bedford Keystone Cup. The weekend includes twin $2,300-to-win features on Friday followed by a $23,000-to-win finale on Saturday.



Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .