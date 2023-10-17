HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Increase Purse For Devil's Bowl Finale

World of Outlaws Increase Purse For Devil’s Bowl Finale

The two-day event will boast a $12,000 payday on Friday and a $20,023 payout on Saturday

MESQUITE, TX (Oct. 16, 2023) – To help give Devil’s Bowl Speedway a proper send off, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has increased the purse by more than $30,000 for the track’s final weekend.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Stampede will now see drivers contend for a $12,000 payday on Friday, Oct. 20, and in honor of the first and final years the World of Outlaws raced at Devil’s Bowl, Saturday’s purse will pay $20,023 to the winner and $1,978 to start.

With the increases, the weekend’s overall purse is now at nearly $140,000 for the two-day weekend.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway promoter Lanny Ross Edwards announced on Friday that the facility will close after the World of Outlaws doubleheader this weekend due to the sale of the property.

The track became the birthplace of the World of Outlaws, hosting the Series’ inaugural event on March 18, 1978 – won by Jimmy Boyd. Since then, it has been a marquee stop on the tour and seen 88 World of Outlaws Sprint Car events in total.

Three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell holds the record for most Series wins at the track with 18. Twenty-time Series champion Steve Kinser is second with 14. Of active competitors, 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz and Logan Schuchart are tied with three wins at the track.

Four-time and reigning Series champion Brad Sweet and James McFadden scored wins at Devil’s Bowl in April.

Adding to the significance of the event, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Stampede is also the final stop on the 2023 tour before the championship deciding World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Nov. 1-4.

For tickets to Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s final two races, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

