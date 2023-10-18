HomeDirt Late Model NewsBig River Steel Chase for the Championship - Presented by ARP Ends...

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP Ends at Eldora

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
BATAVIA, Ohio (October 18, 2023) – The highly anticipated end to the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP will take place at the famed Eldora Speedway, October 20-21.

The top four drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP – Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, and Devin Moran – will enter the season finale will their points consolidated, each with an equal opportunity at the title of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion. The first of the four drivers to cross the finish line in the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP will be crowned the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion.

In addition to the revitalized championship format, more than $470,000 has been added to the championship point fund, bringing the grand total for the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP to over $1,000,000.

2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Fund: 1. $200,000, 2. $150,000, 3. $125,000, 4. $100,000, 5. $75,000, 6. $60,000, 7. $50,000, 8. $45,000, 9. $40,000, 10. $35,000, 11. $30,000, 12. $25,000, 13. $20,000, 14. $15,000

Chase Bonuses: $66,000

Point Fund: $970,000

Total: $1,036,000

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About Big River Steel a U.S. Steel Company:

Big River Steel started in 2014 in an area of northeast Arkansas that has been called “steel mill heaven.” They’ve we’ve always been about more than just building a steel mill. In fact, they’ve always been about more than just building a steel company. Big River takes a visionary, entrepreneurial approach to the ever-changing American manufacturing industry. They’re reimagining what it means to be a steel company in the global marketplace.

 

To keep pace with evolving and emerging industries, they’ve attracted and trained the best steel technicians in the business. They’ve equipped them with the most advanced technology to make the steels customers need today and a decade from now. All while creating minimal impact on the environment. From their Flex Mill® equipment to AI technology to their partnerships with academic research institutes, they’re daring to be more than what you’d expect from a steel company.

 

To learn more visit www.bigriversteel.com.

 

About Automotive Racing Products:

ARP is the world leader in fastener technology, proudly made in the USA. Located in Ventura, CA, ARP’s product line contains thousands of part numbers, and has expanded to include virtually every fastener found in an engine and driveline and throughout the suspension and frame. These range from quality high performance OEM replacement parts to exotic specialty hardware for all forms of motorsports and marine applications.

 

To learn more about ARP visit their website at www.arp-bolts.com.

