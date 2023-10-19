Championship Contenders, ASA Regional Champions Among Early Nashville Entries

HomeTennesseeNashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayChampionship Contenders, ASA Regional Champions Among Early Nashville Entries

Entries for the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenics at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are starting to roll in.  The inaugural ASA STARS National Tour champion will be crowned on the weekend of November 3-5.

The two frontrunners for the series title have entered for the race.  Unofficially, Ty Majeski’s 93 point lead he had after the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway is now down to just eight after two straight DNF’s.  Redbud 400 winner Cole Butcher has finished second in each of the past two races and now enters Nashville with a shot at the series title.

Recently-crowned ASA Midwest Tour champion Gabe Sommers has entered the All American 400, as well as ASA/CRA Super Series and ASA Southern Super Series champion Gio Ruggiero.  Ruggiero is fresh off a Winchester 400 win on Sunday afternoon.

Defending All American 400 winner Stephen Nasse will be back looking to add a second guitar, along with 2021 race winner Matt Craig.  Local favorites Jackson Boone and Willie Allen will look to keep the All American 400 winner title in the Nashville area.

The full entry list will be released as it gets closer to All American 400 weekend.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, November 5 for the season finale at the Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenics. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Winchester 400 on October 15.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

