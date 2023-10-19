HomeDirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Decided...

Lucas Oil Late Model Series Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Decided at Eldora

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Lucas Oil Late Model Series Crown Jewel
BATAVIA, Ohio (October 19, 2023) – The battle for the Arizona Sport Shirt Crown Jewel Cup will end with the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP at Eldora Speedway.

A tight battle for the $15,000 bonus between Ricky Thornton Jr. and Hudson O’Neal will be decided at the conclusion of Saturday’s 100-lap finale. Thornton Jr. holds a 70-point advantage over O’Neal in the current Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup standings.

The mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consists of sixteen (16) events that pay $30,000 or more to the winner. Drivers with perfect attendance on the tour will earn points in these sixteen (16) events based on their respective finishes.

The driver that earns the most points at the sixteen (16) Crown Jewel Cup events will be crowned the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion – earning a $15,000 cash bonus at the year-end awards banquet. The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively for a total point fund of $30,000 for these sixteen (16) events.

Arizona Sport Shirts will a huge a presence at 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP as the Official Merchandise Provider for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – along with their extensive online store at https://www.gottarace.com/collections/lucas-oil-late-model-dirt-series

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

 

2023 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Schedule:

Sat. May 13 – Fairbury Speedway – Fairbury, IL – $30,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000 – Devin Moran

Sat. Jun. 3 – West Virginia Motor Speedway – Mineral Wells, WV – $50,000 – Rained Out

Sat. Jun. 17 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jun. 24 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 1 – Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – $30,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 8 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – $50,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Jul. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000 – Brandon Sheppard

Sat. Aug. 12 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000 – Bobby Pierce

Sat. Aug. 19 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – $50,000 – Dale McDowell

Sat. Aug. 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000 – Hudson O’Neal

Sun. Sep. 3 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – $30,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Sep. 16 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Sep. 23 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – $30,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Sep. 30 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – $30,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Oct. 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000

 

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique, and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.

