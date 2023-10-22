Tyler Stevens Wins COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Spooky 50 Finale

- Advertisement -

Moyer Jr. Edges Beard for ’23 Series Title



CHATHAM, La. (10/21/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series brought the curtain down on the 2023 season on Saturday night with the 30th annual Spooky 50 and it was Tyler Stevens who won the race while Billy Moyer Jr. narrowly claimed the 2023 series title over Kyle Beard.



The fourth-starting Tyler Stevens overtook Beard in lapped traffic on lap 22 and went on to record his first series win of the year and the fourth of his career. The triumph was worth $10,000 for the Searcy, Ark. racer.



“Man it got nerve-wracking (racing lapped traffic) for sure,” Stevens said. “I got there and we was kinda all about the same speed. I got there and we was trying to be patient, I was on soft tires, so I was trying to take care of it. (We) had that one lapped car make a bobble and I was just in the right place at the right time, got to the lead and got the win.”



NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter and Friday night’s winner, Dillon McCowan led the first circuit before fellow front-row starter Kyle Beard took control on lap 2. Beard led through lap 21 before Stevens capitalized in lapped traffic to surge to the lead.



While Stevens inched away from Beard over the remainder of the event, all eyes were on Billy Moyer Jr., who entered the race as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man with a 23-point lead atop the standings. Moyer Jr. started the night with the fastest time in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying and was leading his heat race when disaster struck in the form of mechanical issues. After heading pitside in his heat race e was relegated to a B-Main and was able to finish fourth in the B-Main to lock into the 19th-starting spot for the finale.



He clawed forward to a ninth-place finish, which paired with Beard’s second-place finish, allowed Moyer Jr. to snare the title by a mere 2 points. The title is the second of Moyer Jr.’s car and his first since 2009.



Following Stevens and Beard across the finish line were Dillon McCowan, Billy Moyer, and Tanner Kellick.



Jamie Burford finished seventh in the 50-lap finale to clinch the 2023 Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year accolade with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series.



The 2023 campaign for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series has officially drawn to a close. The tour would like to thank all the racers, sponsors, fans, and tracks who made the season such a great success. Details on the 2024 campaign will be revealed in the coming weeks.





The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – October 21, 2023

Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.)



Edelbrock A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 2T-Tyler Stevens[4]; 2. 86B-Kyle Beard[2]; 3. 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 4. 48-Billy Moyer Sr[3]; 5. 3K-Tanner Kellick[5]; 6. 15-Clayton Stuckey[7]; 7. 19-Jamie Burford[16]; 8. B17-Brandon Ball[9]; 9. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[19]; 10. 14M-Morgan Bagley[21]; 11. 17-Jarret Stuckey[11]; 12. 1-BJ Robinson[12]; 13. 5-Jon Mitchell[8]; 14. R5-Hunter Rasdon[10]; 15. 6R-Robbie Stuart[6]; 16. 5C-Brad Couch[18]; 17. 90R-Brian Rickman[13]; 18. 11A-Bubba Mullins[14]; 19. 12-Jamie Elam[15]; 20. 86R-Neil Baggett[17]; 21. 18-Ross Camponovo[20]; 22. 88-Chance Mann[22]



DNS: Jason Miles, Derrick Nichols, Beau Begnaud, Ray Goodman, Jeremy Petty



Entries: 27

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer Jr. (14.684 sec.)

Mississippi Police Supply Heat Race #1 Winner: Dillon McCowan

Delta Thunder Motorsports Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

SUBLMTD Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

B-Main Winner: Jamie Burford

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Morgan Bagley (21st to 10th)

Lap Leaders: Dillon McCowan (1), Kyle Beard (2-21), Tyler Stevens (22-50)

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Billy Moyer Jr. (14.684 sec.)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Jon Mitchell

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Dillon McCowan

Series Provisionals: Morgan Bagley, Chance Mann

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tyler Stevens

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Jamie Burford



2023 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Final Top-10 Standings

1)Billy Moyer Jr. – 1421

2)Kyle Beard – 1419

3)B.J. Robinson – 1340

4)Hunter Rasdon – 1270

5)Morgan Bagley – 1244

6)Brian Rickman – 1160

7)Jon Mitchell – 1153

8)Jamie Burford ® – 1076

9)Jarret Stuckey ® – 1038

10)Clayton Stuckey – 928