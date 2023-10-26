HomeDirt Late Model NewsDrake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing Join Forces for World Finals and...

Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing Join Forces for World Finals and Wild West Shootout

Dirt Late Model News

HYNDMAN, Pa. (10/26/23) – Drake Troutman is joining forces with Chris Bragg Racing for the upcoming World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as well as the January 2024 Wild West Shootout at New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park.Troutman will be behind the wheel of the Texas-based team’s Wheeler Fleet Solutions / Cliff’s Goodyear Auto Service No. 7 RFI Resources / Finishline Outdoors / Contractor’s Support Group / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.“This is a really exciting opportunity for me. I feel like my career so far has been like the chapters of a book, and the chapters just keep getting better, and this situation is definitely the case,” Troutman said. “Chris (Bragg) and I decided we’d team up for the World Finals at (The Dirt Track at) Charlotte and then the Wild West Shootout at Vado (Speedway Park) and evaluate potential future opportunities from there. We’ve got some great folks supporting us, and hopefully we can go out and make some noise.”For Chris Bragg, the partnership with Troutman for the next few events, is something he’s looking forward to.“I’ve only known Drake (Troutman) this year, but he’s been nothing but super easy to talk to and he’s a consummate business professional. I think with the success my small team has had and his success we should be in good shape going forward. He’s already accomplished a lot and really wants to make this the best that it can be. I’m looking forward to it,” Bragg noted. “We are going to race what makes sense for us as a team, both logistically and financially. My number one thing is we don’t go to just show up. We leave the shop every time being 100% prepared and with the intention to win.”Thus far into the season, Troutman has collected 20 wins, 48 Top-5 finishes, 60 Top-10 finishes in 117 starts across multiple divisions.Troutman will make his debut with Chris Bragg Racing on Nov. 1 – 4 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, N.C.) during the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series World Finals. The four-day swing includes qualifying on Wednesday followed by complete $15,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday and a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday.Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Cliff’s Auto Service, Finishline Outdoors, Contractor’s Support Group (CSG), Midwest Sheet metal, Clements Racing Engines, XS Batteries, Base Racing Fuels, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .

