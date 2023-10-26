McCowan eager to celebrate top rookie honors in MLRA Season Finale on home track in Wheatland

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 25, 2023) – It seems fitting for Dillon McCowan that the Lucas Oil MLRA’s final race of the season, following a schedule adjustment, will be at his home track of Lucas Oil Speedway.

McCowan has clinched Sunoco Lucas Oil MLRA Rookie of the Year honors after a stellar first full season in an open Late Model. He’s third overall in points, behind Chad Simpson and Chris Simpson and set to receive recognition as top rookie at Saturday’s scheduled MLRA Season Finale.

Lucas Oil Speedway and the MLRA added the $10,000-to-win event after the MLRA Season Championship weekend was rained out earlier this month at Tri-City Speedway.

“When I saw that, I was pretty happy,” the 19-year-old McCowan, of nearby Urbana said of the added race at Wheatland. “We’ve been kind of trying to figure where we’re gonna try to race at the end of the year and when they said that race was gonna be at Lucas, I was happy to get back over there in front of all the fans and my family can come over there.

“To get to crawl up on the stage, if we can win this rookie deal, that can be really cool for us.”

McCowan has some momentum on his side coming into the one-day show after picking up his first career Late Model touring series feature win. That came last weekend on the Comp Cams Series at Super Bee Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana.

“That was definitely a fun race. There was some stiff competition down with Tyler Stevens, Billy Moyer and Billy Moyer Jr., and quite a few other good drivers and teams,” McCowan said. “We started back in sixth and were able to rally to the front and just maintained once we got into the lead and hold on for 40 laps.

“That track is super fun. We had only raced there once before and that was in a Modified. I was excited to get back down there and give it a run.”

McCowan said the first touring-series win checked off a goal he hoped to accomplish before the conclusion of the season.

“It didn’t really matter what series it was with,” he said. “To do it with Comp Cams and beat the guys that were there, and to achieve one of my goals, it was definitely a big accomplishment for me and my team. We were pretty stoked about it.”

This weekend, he will realize another goal with the top rookie honors on the MLRA circuit. He called his first full Late Model season everything he expected, and then some, with a sixth-place run in the Show-Me 100 back in May as one of the top moments of his career.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do and what I’ve dreamed off since I was a little kid,” he said of driving the Late Model against top competition. “I’ve definitely learned a lot from the guys I’ve raced with. It’s been a big learning experience for me and hopefully we can take this momentum into next year.”

Plans for 2024 are not finalized. He said following the Lucas Oil MLRA is an option, along with hitting select races on different series including the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. But for now, the focus is on completing the current season on a high note – and hoping Mother Nature cooperates and Saturday’s race is able to go on.

Chad Simpson and Chris Simpson will enter the Wheatland race as the top two drivers in the series standings with Chad leading his brother by 270 points. McCowan is in third with Daniel Hilsabeck and Trevor Gundaker fourth and fifth with Justin Duty, Jeff Herzog, Garrett Alberson, Tyler Stevens and Dustin Hodges rounding out the top 10.

POWRi Super Stocks and USRA Modifieds also are on the schedule for Saturday and another sponsor has stepped up to support the Super Stock class. James Ray with Ray’s Lake Service has donated $500 for Hard Charger award and is adding $50 to 2nd-11th place positions in the Super Stock Feature payout.

It was previously announced that Whitetail Trophy Hunt will sponsor the POWRi Super Stocks portion and the feature winner will earn $2,000, courtesy of Craig Danuser with Whitetail Trophy Hunt. Nitro Nick Motorsports also has added money to Super Stock positions 18th, 20th, 22nd and 24th. The Super Stock payout will be:

1st – $2,000. 2nd – $850. 3rd – $750. 4th – $650. 5th – $500. 6th – $350. 7th – $300. 8th – $250. 9th – $225. 10th – $200. 11th – $180. 12th – $120. 13th – $110. 14th-17th – $100. 18th – $150. 19th – $100. 20th – $150. 21st – $100. 22nd – $150. 23rd – $100. 24th – $150.

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton also has announced that David Hendrix, owner of Hendrix Construction, will sponsor the fast time qualifier for the Super Stocks. The driver to set fast time in qualifying will receive $500 for Fast Time Qualifier thanks to Hendrix Construction.

Hickamo Country Store owner Chip Shaddox is helping sponsor the USRA Modified class and it will now race for $2,000 to win and $100 has been added to finishers two through 11. The Modified payout:

1st – $2,000. 2nd – $900. 3rd – $800. 4th – $700. 5th – $550. 6th – $400. 7th – $350. 8th – $300. 9th – $275. 10th – $250. 11th – $230. 12th – $120. 13th – $110. 14th-through-24th – $100.

Both support classes will use time trials for heat-race starting positions just like the MLRA Late Models will do.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with grandstands at 4, hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:05.

ADMISSION:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $40

CAMPING: DAILY RATES

Dry Camping – $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry – $25/Night (limited Availability) (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water – $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person (Limited Availability)

