WHAT TO WATCH FOR: A New Champion, Close Point Battles, Epic Racing Highlight World of Outlaws World Finals

The World of Outlaws Late Models battle for three nights at The Dirt Track at Charlotte

CONCORD, NC – October 31, 2023 – After 10 months of high-octane action nationwide, the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model season ends this weekend in Charlotte.

The Series returns to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 1-4, highlighted by the crowning of a new for the second consecutive season.

Racing action begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with Low-E Insulation Qualifying night. World of Outlaws CASE Late Models drivers will run two Qualifying sessions, setting the Heat Race lineups for Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3. Highlighting those two nights are 35-lap Features paying $15,000-to-win.

Then, drivers return Saturday, Nov. 4, for the 2023 season finale—a 50-lap Feature with $25,000 on the line. Points collected from Thursday and Friday’s Feature results will set up Saturday’s Heat Race lineups.

A weekend sweep would see one driver walking away with $55,000.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are joined this weekend by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or with the DIRTVision app.

Here are the storylines to watch this weekend:

Bobby’s Time: Bobby Pierce enters the World Finals with a 156-point lead over Chris Madden, and when he hits the track for Low-E Insulation Qualifying on Wednesday he’ll mathematically clinch the 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship.

The Oakwood, IL driver enters the weekend with 14 victories, 25 top fives, 31 top 10s, and has won seven of the last 10 Series events.

Pierce has only made one World Finals start in career, finishing third in 2013.

He’ll officially be crowned the 2023 champion on Saturday, after racing is complete, during the annual Champion’s Celebration on the front stretch. By winning the title, he’ll also keep a streak of five straight championships won by a driver from Illinois, joining Brandon Sheppard and Dennis Erb Jr.

Rolling With Momentum: While Pierce has dominated the 2023 season, his two closest championship rivals, Madden and Brandon Sheppard, are coming off high-paying victories.

Madden won the National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway, and Sheppard won the Dirt Track World Championship for the fifth time at Eldora Speedway.

Both have also found success at Charlotte, having three World Finals victories. However, both have not won since 2019, when Madden took the checkered flag on the event’s opening night.

Madden has three Series wins in 2023, winning twice at Sharon Speedway and once at Cedar Lake Speedway. Meanwhile, Sheppard’s earned two wins. One at Davenport Speedway and another at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

The two are also battling for the second spot in the standings, as Madden holds a 54-cushion.

The Battle For Fourth: Entering World Finals, positions four through nine in the Series standings are separated by 42 points.

Kyle Bronson holds the fourth position but leads Ryan Gustin by eight points, while Nick Hoffman and Brian Shirley are 10 points behind.

Tanner English and defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. are still in striking distance, sitting 38 and 42 points behind Bronson, respectively.

For a full breakdown of the six drivers competing for spots four through six, click the link below.

RELATED: Six Driver Battle For Fourth In World Of Outlaws Late Models Standings

As the drivers battle for those positions, there’s a $32,000 difference between fourth and ninth. The driver who finishes fourth wins $75,000, while the driver who finishes ninth gets $43,000.

For a complete look at the Series points standings, CLICK HERE.

Climbing The Ladder: Along with the battle for fourth through ninth in points, there are other positions still up for grabs. Shane Clanton, the 2015 Series champion, holds a 38-point lead over Cade Dillard for the 10th spot in the standings.

The “Georgia Bulldog” enters the weekend with five top fives and 15 top 10s, while “The Thriller” has two top fives and 15 top 10s.

While neither driver has scored a victory in 2023, Dillard has shown speed throughout the season, earning five Simpson Racing Products Quick Time Awards, tied with Pierce and Madden for the most this year.

The other battle to watch entering this weekend is for 12th between Brent Larson and Gordy Gundaker.

Larson holds a 22-point advantage over Gundaker, scoring one more top 10 (8) than the St. Charles, MO driver throughout the season (7).

A World Finals victory for either driver would be their first World of Outlaws win.

The Outsiders: The World of Outlaws World Finals typically brings the best driver’s dirt Late Model racing has to offer to “America’s Home for Racing.” And that’s no different in 2023.

Leading that pack is Ricky Thornton, Jr., who, along with Pierce, is having a historic season. The Martinsville, IN driver has won 36 times in 2023, including the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway earlier this season.

“RTJ” has made one previous start at Charlotte, finishing 20th in 2014.

Another Indiana driver to watch is 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Hudson O’Neal, who returns to where he made his first start with Rocket1 racing last season. “The New Deal” scored his first career World of Outlaws win earlier this year, scoring the finale at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

He’d made seven starts at Charlotte in his career—his best finish was a fifth last season. However, he led 27 laps in last year’s finale before dropping back to eighth.

Joining Thornton and O’Neal are two of the winningest drivers in World Finals history, Jimmy Owens and Jonathan Davenport.

The “O-Show” is a seven-time World Finals winner, with six coming during the weekend’s finale. However, the Newport, TN driver hasn’t won at World Finals since 2018.

Davenport, who is currently tied with four-time Series champion Josh Richards with six victories, is one win away from tying Owens for the most all-time. Davenport has won three of the last five World Finals Features, including a weekend sweep in 2022.

Tim McCreadie will also return to World of Outlaws competition this weekend after earning the “Big Gator” trophy at DIRTcar Nationals earlier this season. The Watertown, NY, driver will be on the hunt for his first World of Outlaws World Finals victory this year. However, he won at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in 2020 during the World of Outlaws Last Call event.

If he finds Victory Lane this weekend, he’ll grab his 34th Series win, breaking a tie with Scott Bloomquist.

WHEN AND WHERE

The Dirt Track at Charlotte (4/10-mile) in Concord, NC on Nov. 1-4

ONLINE

The Dirt Track at Charlotte: www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS



The Dirt Track at Charlotte: 14.183 by Kyle Larson on 11/5/20

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-14 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (38 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-21 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-17 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-9 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-8 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5 Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (41 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-4 Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2

Jesse Wisecarver, Zanesville, OH-2

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1

Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1

Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1

Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

James Rice, Verona, KY-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1

Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1

Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (22 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-21 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12 Tanner English, Benton, KY-9

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-9 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (15 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-7 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1

Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (26 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-564 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-182 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134 Tanner English, Benton, KY-82 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-80 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-65 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-35 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10 Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6

Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-6 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2) Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2) Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1) Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1) Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce* Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1) Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4) Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1) Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5) Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2) Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1) Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6) Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7) Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3) Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8) Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10) Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1) Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11) Friday, Sept. 29, Atomic Speedway/Chillicothe, OH/Mike Marlar (3) Saturday, September 30, Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH/ Bobby Pierce (12) Friday, October 6, Brownstown Speedway, Brownstown, IN/Bobby Pierce (13) Saturday, October 7, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Bobby Pierce (14)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature