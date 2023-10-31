HomeDirt Late Model NewsA New Champion, Close Point Battles, Epic Racing Highlight World of Outlaws...

A New Champion, Close Point Battles, Epic Racing Highlight World of Outlaws World Finals

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Bobby Pierce - Mike Ruefer photo
Bobby Pierce - Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: A New Champion, Close Point Battles, Epic Racing Highlight World of Outlaws World Finals

The World of Outlaws Late Models battle for three nights at The Dirt Track at Charlotte

CONCORD, NC – October 31, 2023 – After 10 months of high-octane action nationwide, the 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model season ends this weekend in Charlotte.

The Series returns to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 1-4, highlighted by the crowning of a new for the second consecutive season.

Racing action begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with Low-E Insulation Qualifying night. World of Outlaws CASE Late Models drivers will run two Qualifying sessions, setting the Heat Race lineups for Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3. Highlighting those two nights are 35-lap Features paying $15,000-to-win.

Then, drivers return Saturday, Nov. 4, for the 2023 season finale—a 50-lap Feature with $25,000 on the line. Points collected from Thursday and Friday’s Feature results will set up Saturday’s Heat Race lineups.

A weekend sweep would see one driver walking away with $55,000.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are joined this weekend by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or with the DIRTVision app.

Here are the storylines to watch this weekend:

Bobby’s Time: Bobby Pierce enters the World Finals with a 156-point lead over Chris Madden, and when he hits the track for Low-E Insulation Qualifying on Wednesday he’ll mathematically clinch the 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship.

The Oakwood, IL driver enters the weekend with 14 victories, 25 top fives, 31 top 10s, and has won seven of the last 10 Series events.

Pierce has only made one World Finals start in career, finishing third in 2013.

He’ll officially be crowned the 2023 champion on Saturday, after racing is complete, during the annual Champion’s Celebration on the front stretch. By winning the title, he’ll also keep a streak of five straight championships won by a driver from Illinois, joining Brandon Sheppard and Dennis Erb Jr.

Rolling With Momentum: While Pierce has dominated the 2023 season, his two closest championship rivals, Madden and Brandon Sheppard, are coming off high-paying victories.

Madden won the National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway, and Sheppard won the Dirt Track World Championship for the fifth time at Eldora Speedway.

Both have also found success at Charlotte, having three World Finals victories. However, both have not won since 2019, when Madden took the checkered flag on the event’s opening night.

Madden has three Series wins in 2023, winning twice at Sharon Speedway and once at Cedar Lake Speedway. Meanwhile, Sheppard’s earned two wins. One at Davenport Speedway and another at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

The two are also battling for the second spot in the standings, as Madden holds a 54-cushion.

The Battle For Fourth: Entering World Finals, positions four through nine in the Series standings are separated by 42 points.

Kyle Bronson holds the fourth position but leads Ryan Gustin by eight points, while Nick Hoffman and Brian Shirley are 10 points behind.

Tanner English and defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. are still in striking distance, sitting 38 and 42 points behind Bronson, respectively.

For a full breakdown of the six drivers competing for spots four through six, click the link below.

RELATED: Six Driver Battle For Fourth In World Of Outlaws Late Models Standings

As the drivers battle for those positions, there’s a $32,000 difference between fourth and ninth. The driver who finishes fourth wins $75,000, while the driver who finishes ninth gets $43,000.

For a complete look at the Series points standings, CLICK HERE.

Climbing The Ladder: Along with the battle for fourth through ninth in points, there are other positions still up for grabs. Shane Clanton, the 2015 Series champion, holds a 38-point lead over Cade Dillard for the 10th spot in the standings.

The “Georgia Bulldog” enters the weekend with five top fives and 15 top 10s, while “The Thriller” has two top fives and 15 top 10s.

While neither driver has scored a victory in 2023, Dillard has shown speed throughout the season, earning five Simpson Racing Products Quick Time Awards, tied with Pierce and Madden for the most this year.

The other battle to watch entering this weekend is for 12th between Brent Larson and Gordy Gundaker.

Larson holds a 22-point advantage over Gundaker, scoring one more top 10 (8) than the St. Charles, MO driver throughout the season (7).

A World Finals victory for either driver would be their first World of Outlaws win.

The Outsiders: The World of Outlaws World Finals typically brings the best driver’s dirt Late Model racing has to offer to “America’s Home for Racing.” And that’s no different in 2023.

Leading that pack is Ricky Thornton, Jr., who, along with Pierce, is having a historic season. The Martinsville, IN driver has won 36 times in 2023, including the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway earlier this season.

“RTJ” has made one previous start at Charlotte, finishing 20th in 2014.

Another Indiana driver to watch is 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Hudson O’Neal, who returns to where he made his first start with Rocket1 racing last season. “The New Deal” scored his first career World of Outlaws win earlier this year, scoring the finale at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

He’d made seven starts at Charlotte in his career—his best finish was a fifth last season. However, he led 27 laps in last year’s finale before dropping back to eighth.

Joining Thornton and O’Neal are two of the winningest drivers in World Finals history, Jimmy Owens and Jonathan Davenport.

The “O-Show” is a seven-time World Finals winner, with six coming during the weekend’s finale. However, the Newport, TN driver hasn’t won at World Finals since 2018.

Davenport, who is currently tied with four-time Series champion Josh Richards with six victories, is one win away from tying Owens for the most all-time. Davenport has won three of the last five World Finals Features, including a weekend sweep in 2022.

Tim McCreadie will also return to World of Outlaws competition this weekend after earning the “Big Gator” trophy at DIRTcar Nationals earlier this season. The Watertown, NY, driver will be on the hunt for his first World of Outlaws World Finals victory this year. However, he won at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in 2020 during the World of Outlaws Last Call event.

If he finds Victory Lane this weekend, he’ll grab his 34th Series win, breaking a tie with Scott Bloomquist.

WHEN AND WHERE 

The Dirt Track at Charlotte (4/10-mile) in Concord, NC on Nov. 1-4

ONLINE   The Dirt Track at Charlotte: www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

TRACK RECORDS

The Dirt Track at Charlotte: 14.183 by Kyle Larson on 11/5/20

On the Internet   World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series   Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels   Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels   Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries   YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws   DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month   

FEATURE WINNERS: (14 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-14
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3
  3. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  4. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (38 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-21
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-17
  3. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-9Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-9
  4. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-8
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-7
  6. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-6Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5
  7. Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-4Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4
  8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3Tanner English, Benton, KY-3
  9. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-2Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-2
  10. Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (41 Drivers)Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

  1. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  2. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-4
  3. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-3
  4. Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-2Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-2Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-2Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2Jesse Wisecarver, Zanesville, OH-2Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2
  5. Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Kip Hughes, Enid, OK-1Daniel Hilsabeck- Earlham, IA-1Tad Pospisil, Norfolk, NE-1Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND-1Shane Edginton, East St. Paul, MB-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1James Rice, Verona, KY-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO-1Matt Lux, Franklin, PA-1Cody Laney, Torrance, CA-1Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-1Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (22 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-21
  2. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-12
  3. Tanner English, Benton, KY-9Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-9
  4. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-7Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-7
  5. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-6
  6. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-5Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-5
  7. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-3Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-3Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-3
  8. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2
  9. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (15 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

  1. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-7
  2. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5
  3. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4
  4. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1Tanner English, Benton, KY-1Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (14 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

  1. Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-5Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-5Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-5
  2. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-4
  3. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3
  4. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3
  5. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2
  6. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1Kyle Bronson, Brandon FL-1Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA-1Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (26 Drivers)Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

  1. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-564
  2. Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-182
  3. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-134
  4. Tanner English, Benton, KY-82
  5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-80
  6. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-79
  7. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-77
  8. Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-65
  9. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60
  10. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-55
  11. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-40
  12. Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-35
  13. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29
  14. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28
  15. Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-25
  16. Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15
  17. Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14
  18. Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10
  19. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-6Adam Stricker, Batavia, OH-6
  20. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4
  21. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, MN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

  1. Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)
  2. Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)
  3. Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1)
  4. Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1)
  5. Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1)
  6. Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton*
  7. Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)
  8. Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard*
  9. Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1)
  10. Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)
  11. Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1)
  12. Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2)
  13. Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)
  14. Thursday, June 1/ Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)
  15. Friday, June 2/ Tri-City Speedway/Granite City, IL/Kyle Bronson (1)
  16. Saturday, June 3/ Paducah International Raceway/Paducah, KY/Brian Shirley (1)
  17. Friday, June 23/81 Speedway/Wichita, KS/ Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce*
  18. Saturday, June 24/81 Speedway/ Wichita, KS/ Dennis Erb Jr. (1)
  19. Sunday, June 25/ Off Road Speedway/ Norfolk, NE/ Bobby Pierce (3)
  20. Tuesday, June 27/ Mason City Motor Speedway/Mason City, IA/ Bobby Pierce (4)
  21. Thursday, June 29/ Red River Valley Speedway/West Fargo, ND/ Mike Marlar (1)
  22. Friday, June 30/ River Cities Speedway/Grand Forks, ND/ Ryan Gustin (3)
  23. Saturday, July 1/ I-94 emr Speedway/ Fergus Falls, MN/ Bobby Pierce (5)
  24. Friday, July 14/ Ponderosa Speedway/ Junction City, KY/ Mike Marlar (2)
  25. Saturday, July 29/ Fairbury Speedway/ Fairbury, IL/ Ricky Thornton Jr. (1)
  26. Tuesday, Aug. 1/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Bobby Pierce (6)
  27. Thursday, Aug. 3/Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (7)
  28. Friday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/Chris Madden (3)
  29. Saturday, Aug. 5/Cedar Lake Speedway/New Richmond, WI/Bobby Pierce (8)
  30. Thursday, Aug. 24, Davenport Speedway/ Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (9)
  31. Friday, Aug. 25, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Bobby Pierce (10)
  32. Saturday, Aug. 26, Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Brandon Sheppard (1)
  33. Friday, Sept. 1, Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard (2)
  34. Saturday, Sept. 2, Deer Creek Speedway/ Spring Valley, MN/Bobby Pierce (11)
  35. Friday, Sept. 29, Atomic Speedway/Chillicothe, OH/Mike Marlar (3)
  36. Saturday, September 30, Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH/ Bobby Pierce (12)
  37. Friday, October 6, Brownstown Speedway, Brownstown, IN/Bobby Pierce (13)
  38. Saturday, October 7, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, IL/Bobby Pierce (14)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Steve Lewis & Chuck Gurney Named Co-Grand Marshals for Turkey Night G.P.

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (October 26, 2023)………USAC racing...
Dirt Late Model News

Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing Join Forces for World Finals and Wild West Shootout

HYNDMAN, Pa. (10/26/23) – Drake Troutman is joining forces with Chris Bragg...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Billy Moyer Jr. Crowned 2023 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Champion

Puts a Wrap on a Five Win ’23 CampaignBATESVILLE, Arkansas (10/24/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar and Ronnie Delk’s Successful Tenure Draws to a Close 

Both Marlar and Delk Optimistically Look to the Future  WINFIELD, Tenn. (10/25/23)...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Dominic Scelzi Scores Top Five During Each Night of Trophy Cup

Inside Line Promotions - TULARE, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2023) - Dominic...
Sprint Car & Midget News

2024 Tulsa Shootout Entries Nearing 700 With Drivers From 34 States Already Registered!

Bryan Hulbert - TULSA, Okla. (October 25, 2023) On par with...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Sweet, Gravel Again Set to Battle for World of Outlaws Championship

CAREERS INTERTWINED: Sweet, Gravel Again Set to Battle for World of...
Dirt Late Model News

WORLD FINALS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, Friday Start Times Moved Up; Wednesday Fan Fest Moved to Afternoon

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 31, 2023) – Keeping the best interest of...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Set for Skyline Motorsports Debut

Tennessee Racer Begins New Era at The Dirt Track at CharlotteWINFIELD, Tenn. (10/31/23) – With...
Dirt Late Model News

WORLD FINALS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, Friday Start Times Moved Up; Wednesday Fan Fest Moved to Afternoon

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 31, 2023) – Keeping the best interest of drivers and fans...
Dirt Late Model News

Chris Madden claims $49K National 100 win at East Alabama Motor Speedway

East Alabama Motor Speedway OCTOBER 29th RESULTS 40 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (100 Laps):...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale at Lucas Oil Speedway canceled due to forecast of rain, cool weather

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 27, 2023) - With an unwavering forecast of persistent rain and cool...
Dirt Late Model News

Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing Join Forces for World Finals and Wild West Shootout

HYNDMAN, Pa. (10/26/23) – Drake Troutman is joining forces with Chris Bragg Racing for the...
©